Dit was weer één enorme short actie van een aantal grote hedgefunds volgens mij. Ze hebben gebruikt gemaakt van de buyback blackout windows. Zie hieronder voor de uitleg. Wederom marktmanipulatie in mijn beleving. Het voordeel van de dip is wel dat bedrijven veel meer eigen aandelen kunnen kopen.80% of S&P 500 firms are in their buyback blackout windows, which means that volatility will likely remain elevated during the next several weeks,” strategists at Goldman Sachs led by David Kostin said. “Since 2000, volatility has typically been higher during blackout periods compared with non-blackout periods given the absence of corporate demand to support share pricesAnd with many companies still in a blackout period that typically spans the weeks leading up to and the day or two after an earnings report, new buybacks that are not done as part of a pre-set plan can’t be executed. In other words, executives for a company set to report earnings over the next week can’t go to the market to buy back shares of the company today.When this blackout lifts, 2018 should still end up being a strong year for corporate buybacks, with Kostin noting that S&P 500 companies should end up repurchasing $650 billion worth of stock this year, a 23% increase over 2017.Torsten Sløk, chief international economist at Deutsche Bank, said Tuesday that, “Stocks are too worried about 3% today. The earnings season is going really well and at the macro level corporate America has plenty of cash and hence little borrowing needs, so companies are not impacted much by higher long rates