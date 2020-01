AEX herstelt wat van virusvrees

26 personen overledenThe virus, which was first discovered in the city of Wuhan in December, has spread to every province in China, except the remote autonomous regions of Qinghai, Inner Mongolia and Tibet, with the number of infections rising to 846 worldwide.As of Friday, the virus had claimed the lives of at least 26 people in mainland China, including a 36-year-old man not listed as having any pre-existing conditions.Wuhan, the largest and most populous city in central China, remains under lockdown for a second day, while public transport has been suspended in six neighboring cities.Posts on social media show an atmosphere of fear and anxiety among inside Wuhan, amid rising uncertainty over the ability of authorities to handle the potential epidemic.