'Vaccinhoop zorgt voor hogere opening Wall Street'

Alles wat sterk ondergewaardeerd is wordt straks overgenomen: In de US in Azie of Europa. Denk aan goed bij kas zittende olie gerelateerde ondernemingen. In Nederland zie je deze vehicles ook al verschijnen .



LEESVOER



The allure of blank check companies is spreading beyond the U.S., with a host of European business tycoons now plotting deals.



Listing a so-called special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been the go-to method for wealthy Americans to raise money for takeovers this year. SPACs have raised more than $60 billion to pursue targets in 2020, a record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The U.S. accounts for almost all of that figure.