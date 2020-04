Hogere opening op Wall Street

Fitch Ratings: Global GDP to fall by 3.9% in 2020



april 22, 2020 04:04p.m. CEST



American credit rating agency Fitch Ratings Inc. announced that global GDP forecast will go through even more cuts than previously predicted due to coronavirus outbreak.



In the latest Global Economic Outlook (GEO), Brian Coulton, Chief Economist at Fitch Ratings stated that "world GDP is now expected to fall by 3.9% in 2020, a recession of unprecedented depth in the post-war period. This is twice as large as the decline anticipated in our early April GEO update and would be twice as severe as the 2009 recession."



The decline in GDP relates to a $2.8 trillion fall in global income levels "relative to 2019 and a loss of $4.5 trillion relative to the company’s previous expectations of 2020 global GDP."