Kleine verliezen op afwachtend Wall Street, Snap straalt

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin worked to resolve outstanding differences over coronavirus stimulus again Wednesday as they run out of time to reach a deal before the 2020 election.



In a 48-minute phone call, the negotiators moved "closer to being able to put pen to paper to write legislation" and left "better prepared to reach compromise on several priorities," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said in a tweeted statement. The pair will talk again Thursday.



zzz zzz zzz zzz zzz