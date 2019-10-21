Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Actueel  /  Nieuws  /  'Farmaceuten opiatencrisis VS schikken'

'Farmaceuten opiatencrisis VS schikken'

Gepubliceerd op 21 okt 2019 om 15:02 | Views: 1.654 | Onderwerpen: Verenigde Staten

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
7 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
De amateur 21 okt 2019 om 15:33
0
Lid sinds: 09 okt 2014
Laatste bezoek: 21 okt 2019
Aantal posts:
4.048
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 920
Gegeven: 383
Schikken in dit soort zaken zou verboden moeten worden. Ze zijn overduidelijk schuldig en horen hard gestraft te worden.
BBosman 21 okt 2019 om 16:13
0
Lid sinds: 30 sep 2013
Laatste bezoek: 21 okt 2019
Aantal posts:
217
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 31
Gegeven: 88
quote:

De amateur schreef op 21 okt 2019 om 15:33:


Schikken in dit soort zaken zou verboden moeten worden. Ze zijn overduidelijk schuldig en horen hard gestraft te worden.
Let us look at an hypothetical example in which several people are involved: the development of new fire-resistant material using new materials. There are four people involved:

• Person A is working in the laboratory and is doing fundamental research into the atomic properties of this new material;

• Person B is hired by the fire brigade to design a new outfit for the firemen with this promising new material;

• Person C is the director of the fire brigade who hired the designer and,

• Person D works at the fire brigade and he is responsible for cleaning the firemen’s outfit.

As it turns out, this promising new material happens to become carcinogenic if it is brought into contact with washing powder. One of the employees develops a lethal type of cancer and eventually dies. Can we say that one of the persons above is morally responsible for the death of the cleaner?

What we see is that the actions of the four people together lead to some dramatic outcome but none of the individual persons can be held responsible. This phenomenon is called the problem of “many hands”. Because there are different people involved, it is impossible to identify one single person that is responsible.
gbakl 21 okt 2019 om 16:40
0
Lid sinds: 01 sep 2005
Laatste bezoek: 21 okt 2019
Aantal posts:
4.864
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 263
Gegeven: 113
teveel boeken gelezen of films gezien ?
moeite met onderscheid maken tussen een incident en jarenlange frauduleuze marketing en verkoopmethodes ?
pushen van artsen met incentives om NOG meer medicijnen te verkopen...

kortom, maffiapraktijken, niets moeilijks aan.
FlashHenk 21 okt 2019 om 16:54
0
Lid sinds: 10 jun 2013
Laatste bezoek: 21 okt 2019
Aantal posts:
486
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 94
Gegeven: 49
quote:

BBosman schreef op 21 okt 2019 om 16:13:


[...]Let us look at an hypothetical example in which several people are involved: the development of new fire-resistant material using new materials. There are four people involved:

• Person A is working in the laboratory and is doing fundamental research into the atomic properties of this new material;

• Person B is hired by the fire brigade to design a new outfit for the firemen with this promising new material;

• Person C is the director of the fire brigade who hired the designer and,

• Person D works at the fire brigade and he is responsible for cleaning the firemen’s outfit.

As it turns out, this promising new material happens to become carcinogenic if it is brought into contact with washing powder. One of the employees develops a lethal type of cancer and eventually dies. Can we say that one of the persons above is morally responsible for the death of the cleaner?

What we see is that the actions of the four people together lead to some dramatic outcome but none of the individual persons can be held responsible. This phenomenon is called the problem of “many hands”. Because there are different people involved, it is impossible to identify one single person that is responsible.


Leuk verhaaltje maar als analogie nogal misleidend aangezien medicijnen altijd door een intensief testprogramma moeten. De verslavende werking van opiaten was in die programma's al meer dan duidelijk, zeker voor de wetenschappers en het hogere management. Het besluit om deze medicatie toch agressief in de markt te zetten is gedreven door geld en de wil om te winnen (versterkt door bonussystemen die compenseren op basis van omzet en winst, niet op basis van morele besluitvorming). Dit hebben we ook al eerder gezien bij medicatie als Vioxx. De reden dat geschikt wordt is dat de publieke aanklagers dan verzekerd zijn van een succesje en de fabrikanten de juridische onzekerheid voor hun bedrijf en management kunnen wegnemen. Het is echter een moreel en maatschappelijk sub-optimale uitkomst omdat de verantwoordelijken op deze manier bijna altijd strafvervolging ontlopen.
ramp 2017 21 okt 2019 om 16:55
0
Lid sinds: 30 dec 2016
Laatste bezoek: 21 okt 2019
Aantal posts:
15
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1
Gegeven: 0
Nu nederland nog ,land waar antidepresiva worden getest op kinderen in te huizen , onder toestemming van overheid en jeugdzorg .....
BBosman 21 okt 2019 om 16:56
0
Lid sinds: 30 sep 2013
Laatste bezoek: 21 okt 2019
Aantal posts:
217
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 31
Gegeven: 88
quote:

gbakl schreef op 21 okt 2019 om 16:40:


teveel boeken gelezen of films gezien ?
moeite met onderscheid maken tussen een incident en jarenlange frauduleuze marketing en verkoopmethodes ?
pushen van artsen met incentives om NOG meer medicijnen te verkopen...

kortom, maffiapraktijken, niets moeilijks aan.
Welke films ik heb gezien en wat jij er van vindt, is niet zo bijster spannend.

Wat wel spannend is, is dat in deze zaken het ontzettend lastig is om op één persoon de schuld te leggen. Daarom bovenstaande. En al dit soort schikkingen.
gbakl 21 okt 2019 om 17:08
0
Lid sinds: 01 sep 2005
Laatste bezoek: 21 okt 2019
Aantal posts:
4.864
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 263
Gegeven: 113
hoezo 1 persoon???

enorme farmaceutische bedrijven ontwijken hier de strafvervolging
(as usual) en schikken via een schijnvertoning en naar rato zeer klein bedrag in verhouding tot de giga winsten.

iets om tevreden mee te zijn ?
7 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Meer Nieuws

16:58 'Broodje worst' van Beyond Meat bij Dun...
16:57 Johnson mag brexitstemming niet herkansen
15:54 AEX in de plus in afwachting van brexit...
15:42 Wall Street opent met kleine winst
15:02 'Farmaceuten opiatencrisis VS schikken' 4
15:00 Coty zet haarverzorgingsmerken in etalage
14:54 'Wall Street opent fractie hoger'
14:28 Jurlique gaat in zee met Adyen

Gesponsorde links

 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX