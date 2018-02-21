Login
 
Beleidsmakers Fed optimistisch over economie

Gepubliceerd op 21 feb 2018

Arod74 21 feb 2018 om 20:55
Dat hebben ze inderdaad gezegd, maar ze hebben ook gezegd dat de inflatie geleidelijk en geordend zal stijgen in 2018, de 2% zal bereiken in 2019, en de 2%-doelstelling in 2020 zal worden gehaald. Ik lees er niks veronrustends in, het is allemaal business as usual, dus nergens reden voor paniek, laat staan iets wat die roddels over 4 renteverhogingen zou rechtvaardigen. Sterker nog, uit de notulen valt niet eens op te maken dat ze in maart de rente gaan verhogen (al zullen ze dat vermoed ik wel doen, omdat het nu toch al ingecalculeerd is).

De belangrijkere stukken uit de notulen:

The Committee reaffirms its judgment that inflation at
the rate of 2 percent, as measured by the annual change
in the price index for personal consumption expenditures,
is most consistent over the longer run with the
Federal Reserve’s statutory mandate. The Committee
would be concerned if inflation were running persistently
above or below this objective.

Survey measures of longer-term inflation expectations showed
little change. Judging from interest rate futures, the expected
path of the federal funds rate shifted up over the
period but continued to imply a gradual expected pace
of policy firming.

Real GDP was projected to increase at a somewhat faster pace than potential
output through 2020; the staff continued to assume
that the recently enacted tax cuts would boost real GDP
growth moderately over the medium term. The unemployment
rate was projected to decline further over the
next few years and to continue to run well below the
staff’s estimate of its longer-run natural rate over this period.

The staff projected that core inflation would reach 2 percent
in 2019 and that total inflation would be at the Committee’s
2 percent objective in 2020.

Most members noted that recent information on inflation
along with prospects for a continued solid pace of
economic activity provided support for the view that inflation
on a 12-month basis would likely move up in
2018 and stabilize around the Committee’s 2 percent objective
over the medium term.
Ik snap ook niet waar de recente angst vandaan kwam. De boel loopt min of meer op schema en volgens plan.
quote:

aandeeltje! schreef op 21 feb 2018 om 21:15:


Ik snap ook niet waar de recente angst vandaan kwam. De boel loopt min of meer op schema en volgens plan.


Mogelijk waren de obligaties de oorzaak hiervan?
De angst waar jullie het over hebben is de angst voor meer realistische koersen. Ik kan me voorstellen dat we niet terug gaan naar historische k/w verhoudingen, maar huidige verhouding is ver buiten het normale. Wanneer rente hoger wordt in de komende jaren, zullen de koersen niet meer verder stijgen, omdat het dividendrendement in algemene zin in de buurt komt van de rente op een spaarrekening. Ook zullen kosten voor het bedrijfsleven stijgen. Naast duurdere grondstoffen en hogere lonen, zullen rentelasten ook weer in beeld komen. Dus wat mij betreft geen angst, maar meer realisme. In mijn visie, een gezonde ontwikkeling.
quote:

mok schreef op 21 feb 2018 om 21:39:


De angst waar jullie het over hebben is de angst voor meer realistische koersen. Ik kan me voorstellen dat we niet terug gaan naar historische k/w verhoudingen, maar huidige verhouding is ver buiten het normale. Wanneer rente hoger wordt in de komende jaren, zullen de koersen niet meer verder stijgen, omdat het dividendrendement in algemene zin in de buurt komt van de rente op een spaarrekening. Ook zullen kosten voor het bedrijfsleven stijgen. Naast duurdere grondstoffen en hogere lonen, zullen rentelasten ook weer in beeld komen. Dus wat mij betreft geen angst, maar meer realisme. In mijn visie, een gezonde ontwikkeling.
Ben het met je eens, maar dat is aanleiding voor een zijwaartse beweging in de VS, en niet voor een ineenstorting van de koersen.
quote:

mok schreef op 21 feb 2018 om 21:39:


De angst waar jullie het over hebben is de angst voor meer realistische koersen. Ik kan me voorstellen dat we niet terug gaan naar historische k/w verhoudingen, maar huidige verhouding is ver buiten het normale. Wanneer rente hoger wordt in de komende jaren, zullen de koersen niet meer verder stijgen, omdat het dividendrendement in algemene zin in de buurt komt van de rente op een spaarrekening. Ook zullen kosten voor het bedrijfsleven stijgen. Naast duurdere grondstoffen en hogere lonen, zullen rentelasten ook weer in beeld komen. Dus wat mij betreft geen angst, maar meer realisme. In mijn visie, een gezonde ontwikkeling.


Mok, je opmerking sl;aat kant noch wal. Vertel eens, wat is de huidige k/w verhouding? Wat is een normale k/w verhouding? Wat is een koers winst verhouding waard, als een bedrijf nu geen of nauwelijks winst maakt, maar morgen wel.
quote:

Mick75 schreef op 21 feb 2018 om 22:04:


[...]

Mok, je opmerking sl;aat kant noch wal. Vertel eens, wat is de huidige k/w verhouding? Wat is een normale k/w verhouding? Wat is een koers winst verhouding waard, als een bedrijf nu geen of nauwelijks winst maakt, maar morgen wel.

De gemiddelde voor de Dow is 26 op dit moment. Historisch gemiddelde is ongeveer 16. Het gaat natuurlijk om het gemiddelde, niet om individuele aandelen. Tesla maakt niet eens winst en als die een cent per aandeel verdient is de k/w astronomisch hoog. En misschien is een hoge k/w voor een individueel aandeel gerechtvaardigd, om wat voor reden dan ook. In de VS zijn ze in ieder geval geschrokken van mijn post ;)
quote:

aandeeltje! schreef op 21 feb 2018 om 21:15:


Ik snap ook niet waar de recente angst vandaan kwam. De boel loopt min of meer op schema en volgens plan.


Ik denk dat er een eerder een reden gezocht werd dan dat het daadwerkelijk de reden is. Veel logischer lijkt mij de correlatie met Bitcoin. Op het moment dat Bitcoin haar ergste dip in 2 jaar meemaakt, volgt de (Amerikaanse) beurs een aantal dagen later met haar ergste dip.

Tja je zou het kunnen zien als 2 bubbels.
