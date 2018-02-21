Beleidsmakers Fed optimistisch over economie

Dat hebben ze inderdaad gezegd, maar ze hebben ook gezegd dat de inflatie geleidelijk en geordend zal stijgen in 2018, de 2% zal bereiken in 2019, en de 2%-doelstelling in 2020 zal worden gehaald. Ik lees er niks veronrustends in, het is allemaal business as usual, dus nergens reden voor paniek, laat staan iets wat die roddels over 4 renteverhogingen zou rechtvaardigen. Sterker nog, uit de notulen valt niet eens op te maken dat ze in maart de rente gaan verhogen (al zullen ze dat vermoed ik wel doen, omdat het nu toch al ingecalculeerd is).
De belangrijkere stukken uit de notulen:
The Committee reaffirms its judgment that inflation at
the rate of 2 percent, as measured by the annual change
in the price index for personal consumption expenditures,
is most consistent over the longer run with the
Federal Reserve’s statutory mandate. The Committee
would be concerned if inflation were running persistently
above or below this objective.
Survey measures of longer-term inflation expectations showed
little change. Judging from interest rate futures, the expected
path of the federal funds rate shifted up over the
period but continued to imply a gradual expected pace
of policy firming.
Real GDP was projected to increase at a somewhat faster pace than potential
output through 2020; the staff continued to assume
that the recently enacted tax cuts would boost real GDP
growth moderately over the medium term. The unemployment
rate was projected to decline further over the
next few years and to continue to run well below the
staff’s estimate of its longer-run natural rate over this period.
The staff projected that core inflation would reach 2 percent
in 2019 and that total inflation would be at the Committee’s
2 percent objective in 2020.
Most members noted that recent information on inflation
along with prospects for a continued solid pace of
economic activity provided support for the view that inflation
on a 12-month basis would likely move up in
2018 and stabilize around the Committee’s 2 percent objective
over the medium term.