Beleidsmakers Fed optimistisch over economie

Dat hebben ze inderdaad gezegd, maar ze hebben ook gezegd dat de inflatie geleidelijk en geordend zal stijgen in 2018, de 2% zal bereiken in 2019, en de 2%-doelstelling in 2020 zal worden gehaald. Ik lees er niks veronrustends in, het is allemaal business as usual, dus nergens reden voor paniek, laat staan iets wat die roddels over 4 renteverhogingen zou rechtvaardigen. Sterker nog, uit de notulen valt niet eens op te maken dat ze in maart de rente gaan verhogen (al zullen ze dat vermoed ik wel doen, omdat het nu toch al ingecalculeerd is).



De belangrijkere stukken uit de notulen:



The Committee reaffirms its judgment that inflation at

the rate of 2 percent, as measured by the annual change

in the price index for personal consumption expenditures,

is most consistent over the longer run with the

Federal Reserve’s statutory mandate. The Committee

would be concerned if inflation were running persistently

above or below this objective.



Survey measures of longer-term inflation expectations showed

little change. Judging from interest rate futures, the expected

path of the federal funds rate shifted up over the

period but continued to imply a gradual expected pace

of policy firming.



Real GDP was projected to increase at a somewhat faster pace than potential

output through 2020; the staff continued to assume

that the recently enacted tax cuts would boost real GDP

growth moderately over the medium term. The unemployment

rate was projected to decline further over the

next few years and to continue to run well below the

staff’s estimate of its longer-run natural rate over this period.



The staff projected that core inflation would reach 2 percent

in 2019 and that total inflation would be at the Committee’s

2 percent objective in 2020.



Most members noted that recent information on inflation

along with prospects for a continued solid pace of

economic activity provided support for the view that inflation

on a 12-month basis would likely move up in

2018 and stabilize around the Committee’s 2 percent objective

over the medium term.