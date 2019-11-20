En hier draait het om. Absurditeit ten top. Amerika voelt zich verheven boven anderen. Met een wet denken ze dat ze alles mogen.

Laten ze eerst het land terug geven aan de Indianen, voordat ze andere landen lastig vallen. Hypocrisie ten top bij de Amerikanen.



Bron:

Anadolu agency.



While the two economic rivals are trying to solve trade issues, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed two bills Tuesday to protect the rights of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters who have been demonstrating in the streets for six months.



Under the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would have to certify annually that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to qualify for special American trading consideration that bolsters its status as a world financial center.



It also would place sanctions against officials responsible for human rights violations in Hong Kong.



The Senate also unanimously passed a second bill that would ban the export of certain crowd-control ammunition to Hong Kong police forces, including tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and stun guns.



Hong Kong, an autonomous region under China since 1998, have witnessed protests since early June against the Carrie Lam administration’s move to legalize extradition to mainland China.



The government has already dumped the bill, but protests continue with demands to prosecute police for violence.



Both bills need to be approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate before Trump can sign it into law.





