'Aramco in zee met banken voor beursgang'
Gepubliceerd op 20 aug 2019 om 11:36 |
Views: 1.248
| Onderwerpen: banken
Shell nieuws...
British Airways has partnered with Royal Dutch Shell and renewable fuel company Velocys to submit a proposal to build Europe’s first commercial waste to jet fuel plant.
www.businesstraveller.com/business-tr...
LONDON (Reuters) – Aeroplanes could be powered by jet fuel made from household rubbish from 2024 under plans by Shell...
www.euronews.com/2019/08/20/from-bin-...
How serious are oil and gas companies about decarbonisation?
Who is doing most in the space?
European Majors are leading, though strategies vary. Total and Shell have gone further than the rest in increasing exposure to renewables and other clean technologies, but Shell is out on its own in laying out a net-carbon neutral ambition. But more and more IOCs and NOCs recognise the need to signal clear intentions to shareholders and stakeholders.
www.hellenicshippingnews.com/how-seri...
Dat is is toekomst muziek... Energie uit plantjes en vlinders... Voor de komende 30-50 jaar is Olie nog altijd het zwarte goud. Vraag dat maar aan de opkomende economieën.
B.R. schreef op 20 aug 2019 om 15:59:
LONDON (Reuters) – Aeroplanes could be powered by jet fuel made from household rubbish from 2024 under plans by Shell...www.euronews.com/2019/08/20/from-bin-...
Een 737 MAX Plus zeker...