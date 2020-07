Weer flink verlies voor oliedienstverlener Halliburton

't is meer hoe je het bekijkt :



Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) stock rose 5.4% after the oil and gas services company reported a surprise profit of 5 cents a share, after adjusting for a $2.1 billion impairment charge. Second-quarter revenue fell 46% on the year, however, as the number of drilling rigs contracted by U.S. companies plummeted to decade-lows.