Brexitzorgen houden Europese beurzen in toom

15 MINUTES AGO

BRITAIN WANTS A DEAL BUT WE’RE ‘PREPARED TO WALK AWAY‘



The UK wants a free trade deal with the European Union but the government is prepared to walk away from talks unless the bloc respects Britain’s sovereignty, the country's schools minister said.



“It is a very serious situation. We will test every route to seeking a free trade agreement with the European Union, but we cannot do so at the expense of our national sovereignty,” Nick Gibb told Sky News.



“We want a free trade deal. The EU will have to move if we are going to secure that deal.



“We’ll test every route, but we are prepared for a no free trade deal arrangement."