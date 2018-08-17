Het probleem met heel veel analisten is dat ze niet verder kijken dan 3 maanden.Technologie, waaronder de chipsector blijft met name de groeisector in de toekomst.





Amat schrijft het onderstaande zelf in het Earnings call transcript.



I strongly believe that the most exciting days for the industry and Applied are ahead of us. Over the next decade, AI and Big Data will transform almost every sector of the economy and be a major growth driver for electronics and semi conductors. AI is already driving a significant increase in hardware research and investment from a broad range of companies, because it requires new computing at the edge and in the cloud, lower cost, lower power chips and abundant storage