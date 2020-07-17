Ericsson klaar om apparatuur Huawei in heel Europa te vervangen

Ik verwacht binnenkort dat DT Ericsson op de lijst van verboden bedrijven zet. Hier is waarom:



Ericsson has several joint venture companies in China, including production companies, since the Chinese government demands local manufacturing. One important company is Nanjing Ericsson Communication Company Ltd., which was established with the electronics manufacturer Nanjing Panda Electronics. Nanjing Ericsson's accomplishments include the launch of an inexpensive mobile phone under the Panda brand that was specially developed for the Chinese market.



Ericsson has also invested heavily in research and training in China, which not only has its own benefits, but also provides a competitive advantage. In Shanghai, the Ericsson Communication Software Research and Development Center was established in 1997. In the same year, the Ericsson China Academy was founded in Beijing. Some 30 students are admitted each year for a two-year part-time program leading to a Master's Degree in business administration with a focus on infocom companies. Ericsson's training center in Beijing also offers shorter courses for Ericsson employees and customers.



Ericsson is assisting China in the transition from the existing digital mobile network to third-generation mobile systems. In 1999, Ericsson and the China Academy of Telecommunications Technology opened a research and development center for WCDMA technology. Together with the Beijing Institute of Technology, Ericsson has opened a research center for mobile communication.



Ericsson is particularly strong in mobile communications in China, with nearly half the market for mobile systems. With respect to fixed networks, the company's market share is about ten percent.