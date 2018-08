How much do Ryanair pilots get paid?In the careers section of its website, Ryanair boasts it pays its Irish captains 22 per cent more than Norwegian pilots.It says it pays Dublin-based pilots €156,150 which is about £140,000.Meanwhile it gives its Stansted captains about £135,600.A statement on the Ryanair website on July 24, 2018, stated Irish pilots "earn between €150,000 - €200,000".This equates to approximately £133,695-£178,261.