Staat haalt ruim 2,2 miljard op met leningen

Laatste updates SARS-CoV2 virus



Spainish impose 15-day lockdown effective immediately

President Trump tests negative

Spanish first lady test positive

France announces national lockdown

Mayor of Teaneck NJ asks residents to self-quarantine

NYC confirms 1st coronavirus death

Trump says he was tested for Covid-19, White House expands travel ban to UK and Ireland

US death toll hits 51

Louisiana declares first death

Mississippi becomes 32nd state to declare emergency

Newly diagnosed cases jumped by +3,000 in Italy

Latin American states follow US with travel bans of their own

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell updates world on his condition

10 US servicemembers test positive

2nd presumptive case confirmed in Stratford, Conn.

UAE suspends tourism industry

De Blasio refuses to close schools

Israel limits gatherings to 10 and closes leisure businesses

ireland reports 2nd death

North Carolina becomes latest state to close schools for 2 weeks; more than a dozen states have done so

India case total hits 84

White House virus task force delivers update

Switzerland total climbs to 1,359

Airlines cancel flights to Spain

South Carolina issues emergency medical licenses for out-of-state practitioners

Dallas municipal court suspends jury duty

Chile quarantines 2 cruise ships, Bahamas refuses ship entry

Seattle halts evictions

Apple closes stores outside Greater China

Washington State re-takes lead in US case total

Gaming Commission shuts down Mass. casinos

1 man dies in New Jersey