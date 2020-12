Boskalis uitblinker op Damrak na grote opdracht

Goed voor Boskalis.



OOK goed voor de banken/financials is dit :



ECB to ease bank dividend restrictions, will allow payments of 15% of 2019-2020 profits

ECB to slightly ease dividend restrictions

Will allow lenders to pay out 15% of 2019-2020 cumulative earnings

Will decide on dividends on case-by-case basis

Lenders will have to prove their case to gain approval

These headlines are from Reuters, citing sources. European financials are a tad higher on this.