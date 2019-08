ABN AMRO: olieprijzen langer laag

The investment is a step towards Shell’s ambition to decrease the carbon footprint of the energy products they sell by around 20% by 2035 and by around 50% by 2050, in step with society.Corvus Energy is a leading developer and supplier of advanced energy storage systems (ESS) for maritime, offshore, subsea and port applications.Their range of lithium-ion battery ESSs are integral to the propulsion and power management systems of more than half of the battery-hybrid and zero-emission vessels worldwide. The investment will help Corvus Energy expand internationally and further enhance its technological leadership within maritime energy storage.