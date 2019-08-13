ABN AMRO: olieprijzen langer laag
Gepubliceerd op 13 aug 2019 om 06:41 |
Views: 2.801
| Onderwerpen: banken
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
"Ook de naar beneden bijgestelde economische groeiverwachtingen in veel landen helpen niet mee"
Ohh dus dat toch ook wel , maar het belangrijkste is dat ze Trump weer FF kunnen blemen.
Ondanks het vrijwel stoppen van Iran's olie en de OPEC productie verlaging is er nog teveel van die sooi
Shell Ventures, the venture capital arm of Royal Dutch Shell, has acquired an undisclosed stake in Canadian-Norwegian battery maker Corvus Energy to support the development of its maritime energy storage solutions (ESS).
www.ship-technology.com/news/shell-ve...
Corvus Energy is pleased to announce that it has finalized an investment deal with Shell Ventures. The investment is a step towards Shell’s ambition to decrease the carbon footprint of the energy products they sell by around 20% by 2035 and by around 50% by 2050, in step with society.
Corvus Energy is a leading developer and supplier of advanced energy storage systems (ESS) for maritime, offshore, subsea and port applications.
Their range of lithium-ion battery ESSs are integral to the propulsion and power management systems of more than half of the battery-hybrid and zero-emission vessels worldwide. The investment will help Corvus Energy expand internationally and further enhance its technological leadership within maritime energy storage.
www.hellenicshippingnews.com/shell-ve...
Geen slechte ontwikkeling , en waarschijnlijk nog een tiet geld toe v/d regering uit het milieu potje