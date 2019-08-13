Inloggen

ABN AMRO: olieprijzen langer laag

Gepubliceerd op 13 aug 2019

dasokwat 13 aug 2019 om 09:03
"Ook de naar beneden bijgestelde economische groeiverwachtingen in veel landen helpen niet mee"

Ohh dus dat toch ook wel , maar het belangrijkste is dat ze Trump weer FF kunnen blemen.
Ondanks het vrijwel stoppen van Iran's olie en de OPEC productie verlaging is er nog teveel van die sooi
B.R. 13 aug 2019 om 17:04
Shell Ventures, the venture capital arm of Royal Dutch Shell, has acquired an undisclosed stake in Canadian-Norwegian battery maker Corvus Energy to support the development of its maritime energy storage solutions (ESS).

www.ship-technology.com/news/shell-ve...
B.R. 13 aug 2019 om 17:05
Corvus Energy is pleased to announce that it has finalized an investment deal with Shell Ventures. The investment is a step towards Shell’s ambition to decrease the carbon footprint of the energy products they sell by around 20% by 2035 and by around 50% by 2050, in step with society.
Corvus Energy is a leading developer and supplier of advanced energy storage systems (ESS) for maritime, offshore, subsea and port applications.

Their range of lithium-ion battery ESSs are integral to the propulsion and power management systems of more than half of the battery-hybrid and zero-emission vessels worldwide. The investment will help Corvus Energy expand internationally and further enhance its technological leadership within maritime energy storage.

www.hellenicshippingnews.com/shell-ve...
dasokwat 14 aug 2019 om 08:22
Geen slechte ontwikkeling , en waarschijnlijk nog een tiet geld toe v/d regering uit het milieu potje
