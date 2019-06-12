Gepubliceerd op | Views: 442 | Onderwerpen: biotechnologie

HALLE (AFN) - De in Amsterdam genoteerde Duitse biotechnoloog Probiodrug heeft zijn naam officieel gewijzigd in Vivoryon Therapeutics. Nadat eerder al aandeelhouders akkoord gingen met de aanpassing, is deze nu ook doorgevoerd in de registers van de Kamer van Koophandel.

Vivoryon werkt aan een geneesmiddel tegen de ziekte van Alzheimer. De nieuwe naam is samengesteld uit 'Vivid Memory On'.