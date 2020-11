Tweede uitgifte eurobonds opnieuw succesvol

Schijnt normaal te zijn, dit schreef Bloomberg schreef er vorige keer dit over :"Yield GrabThe 10-year offering was priced at three basis points over midswaps, while the 20-year security was at 14 basis points over midswaps. While comparisons for this new debt are hard to make, the 10-year was set nearly one basis point higher than implied market spreads for existing EU bonds.“It’s another grab for yield,” James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said on Bloomberg TV. “You look at where it trades relative to Germany and you look at where it trades relative even to France, you would suggest this is high-quality paper with a yield pick-up against similarly-rated issuers in the region.”-------------------------------------------Rare handel, ik doe niet mee.