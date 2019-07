Inflatie VS omlaag

Fed zal niet op basis van één bericht het reeds ingezette (en aangekondigde) beleid nog gaan wijzigen.



The Fed has missed its 2% target range of inflation for this year, recently downgrading expectations to 1.5% inflation which is measured by the core-PCE. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that there is a “risk that weak inflation will be even more persistent than we currently anticipate”. He also vowed to “act as appropriate” regarding any difficulties posing a threat to the US economy. The Fed will meet on July 30 to discuss monetary policy and inflation.