Weer ruim 1,5 miljoen nieuwe uitkeringsaanvragen in VS

Laatste zin :



Unemployment claims totaled 1.5 million last week compared to the 1.6 million Dow Jones estimate and 355,000 fewer than the previous week.



Continuing claims, or those collecting benefits for at least two weeks, declined to 20.9 million, 339,000 fewer than a week ago.



The total claims number has fallen for 10 straight weeks but remains extremely high on a historical basis.