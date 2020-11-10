Aandeelhouders Unibail stemmen tegen aandelenemissie

March 2020 (cont’d): Intu scrapped a £1.3 billion emergency cash call as not enough investors came forward to support the call. The company also had £4.5 billion of debt. It warned that it could collapse if it was unable to raise further funds, after reporting a loss of £2 billion for 2019. Intu shares had lost almost 90 per cent of their value in a year, and the results announcement prompted a 25 per cent drop to just over 4p.



Intu Liberty International Sir Donald GordonIntu’s debt stood at £4.7 billion in 2020.

March 2020 (cont’d): As the coronaviris crisis escalated and lockdown came into place towards the end of March, retailers delayed rent payments. Intu warned it would need some waivers from its lenders otherwise it was likely to breach its debt covenants in July. Intu also said it would cut service charge for its tenants by 22 per cent in the second half of 2020, in a bid to offer support to retailers amid the pandemic.



April 2020: Intu said it was making preparations to take further action with tenants who don’t pay the rent and service charges they owe. Intu said it could lose some of its key retail assets as early as June, as bondholders drew up plans to take control of the assets.



April 2020 (cont’d): Law firm Clifford Chance and investment bank Moelis & Company were appointed to advise bondholders of £1.3 billion of debt secured against some of Intu’s centres. Lakeside in Essex, Braehead in Glasgow, Watford in Hertfordshire and the Victoria Centre in Nottingham were at threat of being seized.



May 2020: Intu hired David Hargrave as chief restructuring officer and non-executive director. Vodafone’s former head of HR James Saunders also came on board to join the newly-created role of chief people officer as part of Intu’s five-year strategy.



May 2020 (cont’d): Intu sought standstill-based agreements with creditors as it struggled with the Covid-19 disruption and warned of covenant breaches at the end of June. Intu Metrocentre lenders were due to appoint advisers for talks over its future financial structure. Intu also drew up plans to begin the gradual reopening of non-essential retail stores at its 14 centres nationwide.



June 2020: Intu warned that its shopping centres might close if financial restructuring talks with lenders failed, and lined up KPMG as administrators as a “contingency”. Intu said it expected the amount it collects from rents and service charges to tumble by £181.6 million in 2020. Intu’s administrator-in-waiting KPMG also sought a £12 million cash injection from bondholders as part of a potential insolvency process.



June 26: Intu fell into administration after crunch talks with its lenders were unsuccessful. Its shares on the London Stock Exchange were suspended but Intu said its 17 shopping centres, which are held in separate operating companies, will continue to trade for the time being despite its insolvency.



