Aandeelhouders Unibail stemmen tegen aandelenemissie
Gepubliceerd op 10 november 2020 08:01 |
Views: 6.927
Volgen
-
-
-
Huppaaakeee! Gaaan met die Ba....
-
March 2020 (cont’d): Intu scrapped a £1.3 billion emergency cash call as not enough investors came forward to support the call. The company also had £4.5 billion of debt. It warned that it could collapse if it was unable to raise further funds, after reporting a loss of £2 billion for 2019. Intu shares had lost almost 90 per cent of their value in a year, and the results announcement prompted a 25 per cent drop to just over 4p.
Intu Liberty International Sir Donald GordonIntu’s debt stood at £4.7 billion in 2020.
March 2020 (cont’d): As the coronaviris crisis escalated and lockdown came into place towards the end of March, retailers delayed rent payments. Intu warned it would need some waivers from its lenders otherwise it was likely to breach its debt covenants in July. Intu also said it would cut service charge for its tenants by 22 per cent in the second half of 2020, in a bid to offer support to retailers amid the pandemic.
April 2020: Intu said it was making preparations to take further action with tenants who don’t pay the rent and service charges they owe. Intu said it could lose some of its key retail assets as early as June, as bondholders drew up plans to take control of the assets.
April 2020 (cont’d): Law firm Clifford Chance and investment bank Moelis & Company were appointed to advise bondholders of £1.3 billion of debt secured against some of Intu’s centres. Lakeside in Essex, Braehead in Glasgow, Watford in Hertfordshire and the Victoria Centre in Nottingham were at threat of being seized.
May 2020: Intu hired David Hargrave as chief restructuring officer and non-executive director. Vodafone’s former head of HR James Saunders also came on board to join the newly-created role of chief people officer as part of Intu’s five-year strategy.
May 2020 (cont’d): Intu sought standstill-based agreements with creditors as it struggled with the Covid-19 disruption and warned of covenant breaches at the end of June. Intu Metrocentre lenders were due to appoint advisers for talks over its future financial structure. Intu also drew up plans to begin the gradual reopening of non-essential retail stores at its 14 centres nationwide.
June 2020: Intu warned that its shopping centres might close if financial restructuring talks with lenders failed, and lined up KPMG as administrators as a “contingency”. Intu said it expected the amount it collects from rents and service charges to tumble by £181.6 million in 2020. Intu’s administrator-in-waiting KPMG also sought a £12 million cash injection from bondholders as part of a potential insolvency process.
June 26: Intu fell into administration after crunch talks with its lenders were unsuccessful. Its shares on the London Stock Exchange were suspended but Intu said its 17 shopping centres, which are held in separate operating companies, will continue to trade for the time being despite its insolvency.
-
Ik dacht dat stemmen later vandaag pas zou gebeuren. Maar nu gaat de koers door het plafond. Het spelletje van de Amerikaanse banken faalt.
-
iemand idee wanneer de handel start?
-
Niet doorgaan claimemissie zal toch maar weinig impact hebben op de koers? Uiteindelijk leidt het tot een grotere taart waar iedere aandeelhouder een kleiner puntje van krijgt.
-
paul belegt echt. schreef op 10 november 2020 09:16:
iemand idee wanneer de handel start?
Ik zou bijna denken na de aandeelhoudersvergadering.
voorlopig denk ik een freeze vanwege de verwachte stijging.
wel apart dat er in het bied boek rond de 57 wordt geboden en de laat rond de 32 euro zit het lijkt alsof shortpartijen de koers proberen te drukken.
-
Welterusten. Er zat 14% short en die anticiperen op een emissie. Spelletje mislukt en daarom moeten ze terugkopen nu. Bij Wereldhave zit ook nog 14% short zonder dat er een echt issue is. Doe mee zei ik gisteren al en het is niet te laat.
Beursverkloot schreef op 10 november 2020 09:18:
Niet doorgaan claimemissie zal toch maar weinig impact hebben op de koers? Uiteindelijk leidt het tot een grotere taart waar iedere aandeelhouder een kleiner puntje van krijgt.
-
Beursverkloot schreef op 10 november 2020 09:18:
Niet doorgaan claimemissie zal toch maar weinig impact hebben op de koers? Uiteindelijk leidt het tot een grotere taart waar iedere aandeelhouder een kleiner puntje van krijgt.
Je moet het zo bekijken het is 2 ledig
- veel partijen zaten short, dus geleende aandelen verkocht in de hoop dat ze, deze goedkoper konden dekken met de claimemissie. Resultaat nu dat dat niet mogelijk is, en ze moeten nu de geleende aandelen terugleveren, dus moeten ze duurder inkopen. (koers stijgt)
- Veel partijen waren angstig met bijkopen (waaronder ik zelf) omdat een claimemissie zou betekenen dat ze geld bij zouden moeten storten. m.a.w. aanzienlijk minder vraag, want je wacht tot na de claimemissie om bij te kopen.
Claimemissie gaat nu niet door, waardoor de angst weg valt en een bak geld die gereserveerd was om met de claimemissie mee te doen valt vrij om opnieuw te investeren.
gevolg: minder onzekerheid, meer beschikbare cash voor inversteerders, dus aandeel is aantrekkelijker, dus stijging
deze 2 factoren gecombineerd geeft een enorme stimulans
-
Jammer beursplein 5 daar gaat je short positie, in dit soort zaken kan het tot het laatst alle kanten uit. Dat betekent gewoon een enorm risico, risico's waarvan ik geleerd heb ze niet meer te nemen.
Gewoon braaf aandeeltjes kopen voor de lange termijn is in mijn ogen de beste strategie.
-
Lekker, gister ochtend terug gekocht.
-
MartijnN1932 schreef op 10 november 2020 09:48:
[...]
deze 2 factoren gecombineerd geeft een enorme stimulans
Leerzame post voor een beginnende belegger. Thanks