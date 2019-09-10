Kiadis is meer geld kwijt aan personeel
Gepubliceerd op 10 sep 2019 om 07:21 |
Views: 949
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
"Kiadis’ marketing authorization application (MAA) for ATIR101 is currently under review. Kiadis responded to the day 180 outstanding issues in May 2019. In early September, the Committee for Advanced Therapeutics (CAT) convened a Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) related to the review of the application; the next step in the regulatory process is for the application to be reviewed by the CAT in October. The company continues to expect to receive a decision from the EMA in 2020."
Ter beoordeling en op de CAT agenda voor Oktober. De snelste route voor een mogelijk direct positief SAG advies!
Draait nog geen omzet... en verlies van 25,9 mln... Nou, omhoog met die koers!!