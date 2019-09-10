Inloggen

Kiadis is meer geld kwijt aan personeel

Gepubliceerd op 10 sep 2019

Kompas 10 sep 2019 om 07:40
"Kiadis’ marketing authorization application (MAA) for ATIR101 is currently under review. Kiadis responded to the day 180 outstanding issues in May 2019. In early September, the Committee for Advanced Therapeutics (CAT) convened a Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) related to the review of the application; the next step in the regulatory process is for the application to be reviewed by the CAT in October. The company continues to expect to receive a decision from the EMA in 2020."

Ter beoordeling en op de CAT agenda voor Oktober. De snelste route voor een mogelijk direct positief SAG advies!
Jopie1962 10 sep 2019 om 07:44
Draait nog geen omzet... en verlies van 25,9 mln... Nou, omhoog met die koers!!
