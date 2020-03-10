Inloggen

Onderzoek naar Kiadis-therapie mag worden gepresenteerd

Gepubliceerd op 10 maart 2020 09:11 | Views: 2.676

maurice 1971 10 maart 2020 09:33
0
Lid sinds: 08 mrt 2010
Laatste bezoek: 10 mrt 2020
Aantal posts:
3.481
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 115
Gegeven: 9
Nou positief bericht en we staan in de top 5 van de winnaars ASCX chapeau
Reply 10 maart 2020 09:44
0
Lid sinds: 04 nov 2019
Laatste bezoek: 10 mrt 2020
Aantal posts:
453
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 68
Gegeven: 0
Veel (Biotech) beleggers hebben daadwerkelijk nog geen idee hoe vernieuwend, kansrijk en onderscheidend Kiadis haar NK-Celtherapie platform is!
DeZwarteRidder 10 maart 2020 09:47
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 10 mrt 2020
Aantal posts:
54.928
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 4224
Gegeven: 3007
quote:

Reply schreef op 10 maart 2020 09:44:


Veel (Biotech) beleggers hebben daadwerkelijk nog geen idee hoe vernieuwend, kansrijk en onderscheidend Kiadis haar NK-Celtherapie platform is!

En daar zullen ze ook nooit achter komen.........
Sjonnie2 10 maart 2020 10:06
1
Lid sinds: 08 jul 2003
Laatste bezoek: 10 mrt 2020
Aantal posts:
1.358
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 215
Gegeven: 52
quote:

Reply schreef op 10 maart 2020 09:44:


Veel (Biotech) beleggers hebben daadwerkelijk nog geen idee hoe vernieuwend, kansrijk en onderscheidend Kiadis haar NK-Celtherapie platform is!


Voorlopig is het nog afwachten tot eind augustus voordat er iets bekend wordt gemaakt....
Reply 10 maart 2020 13:01
0
Lid sinds: 04 nov 2019
Laatste bezoek: 10 mrt 2020
Aantal posts:
453
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 68
Gegeven: 0
quote:

Sjonnie2 schreef op 10 maart 2020 10:06:


[...]

Voorlopig is het nog afwachten tot eind augustus voordat er iets bekend wordt gemaakt....




U denkt toch niet dat Kiadis vanochtend speciaal een Pb heeft uitgebracht omdat men nieuwe onderzoeks data heeft welke negatief zou zijn?!

Men heeft juist nieuwe overtuigende data waarbij Kiadis het voor hen juiste podium kiest hier verder op in te gaan met andere deskundige wetenschappers:

Results: NK cell production was feasible for all subjects. 13 patients were treated (one treated twice), age 1-61y (median 22y), with primary refractory (n= 5) or relapsed (n=8) AML. Patients had a median of five prior therapies, including nine with prior stem cell transplantation. Two patients had CNS, one bone and nerve root disease and one CNS probable mycetoma. Therapy was tolerated with manageable toxicity in such an ill population of patients. Median neutrophil and platelet recovery were at day 33 and 44, respectively. Complete response and overall response rate were 50% and 78.5%, respectively, including unexpected CNS responses that were associated with localized inflammation. Median OS and DFS after treatment were 271 and 90 days, respectively.

Conclusions: Repeated infusions of high doses of cryopreserved expanded NK cells are feasible and well-tolerated after high-dose chemotherapy and demonstrate encouraging systemic and CNS responses in high-risk AML.

www.professionalabstracts.com/ebmt202...
Sjonnie2 10 maart 2020 15:09
0
Lid sinds: 08 jul 2003
Laatste bezoek: 10 mrt 2020
Aantal posts:
1.358
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 215
Gegeven: 52
quote:

Reply schreef op 10 maart 2020 13:01:


[...]

U denkt toch niet dat Kiadis vanochtend speciaal een Pb heeft uitgebracht omdat men nieuwe onderzoeks data heeft welke negatief zou zijn?!

Men heeft juist nieuwe overtuigende data waarbij Kiadis het voor hen juiste podium kiest hier verder op in te gaan met andere deskundige wetenschappers:

Results: NK cell production was feasible for all subjects. 13 patients were treated (one treated twice), age 1-61y (median 22y), with primary refractory (n= 5) or relapsed (n=8) AML. Patients had a median of five prior therapies, including nine with prior stem cell transplantation. Two patients had CNS, one bone and nerve root disease and one CNS probable mycetoma. Therapy was tolerated with manageable toxicity in such an ill population of patients. Median neutrophil and platelet recovery were at day 33 and 44, respectively. Complete response and overall response rate were 50% and 78.5%, respectively, including unexpected CNS responses that were associated with localized inflammation. Median OS and DFS after treatment were 271 and 90 days, respectively.

Conclusions: Repeated infusions of high doses of cryopreserved expanded NK cells are feasible and well-tolerated after high-dose chemotherapy and demonstrate encouraging systemic and CNS responses in high-risk AML.

www.professionalabstracts.com/ebmt202...



Ik heb toch ook niet gezegd dat ik negatief nieuws verwacht in augustus, alleen maar dat het nog heel lang wachten is op dat nieuws.
In de periode tot eind augustus kan er natuurlijk nog van alles gebeuren en wat dat is mag je zelf bedenken.
En ja, ik ga uit van goed nieuws want ik heb nog een behoorlijke pluk aandelen Kiadis die wel een koers oppepper kunnen gebruiken.
