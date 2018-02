'Belegger minder positief over beurs'

Jay Clayton, chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission:



True cryptocurrencies



However, Clayton make a distinction between ICO tokens and major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. He labelled ICO tokens securities, while classifying the others as "true cryptocurrencies,” promising smart and practical regulations for exchanges and investors dealing with these cryptocurrencies.



Clayton referred to true cryptocurrencies as public Blockchain networks with native cryptocurrencies either mined or produced by the public. If a certain company has control over the monetary supply of its crypto-asset distributed to its users and the value of the token is based on the performance of the company, Clayton reiterated that the token is a security and falls under the regulations imposed by the SEC.



Both CFTC chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo and senator Mark Warner said that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum cannot be separated from their respective Blockchain networks. As such, Blockchain does not exist without native cryptocurrencies.



“I don't think you can separate cryptocurrencies from Blockchain,” said senator Warner, as chairman Giancarlo echoed a similar sentiment. "It’s important to remember that if there was no Bitcoin, there would be no Blockchain or distributed ledger technology,” chairman Giancarlo added - a phrase that has already become famous.