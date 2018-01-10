Login
 
Esperite ontdoet zich van pand in België

Gepubliceerd op 10 jan 2018 om 15:42 | Views: 1.292 | Onderwerpen: België

AMSTERDAM (AFN) - Stamcelbedrijf Esperite verplaatst zijn laboratoriumactiviteiten naar Genève en verkoopt wat resteert van zijn verlieslijdende Belgische dochter CryoSave Labs aan topman Frédéric Amar. Volgens de in Amsterdam genoteerde onderneming wordt zo 4 miljoen euro aan toekomstige kosten vermeden.

Door de verhuizing naar Genève rest van CryoSave Labs sowieso niet meer dan een huls zonder activiteiten. Bij het Belgische onderdeel hoort nog wel een gebouw in het Vlaamse Niel. Dat gaat nu dus over naar een bedrijf dat wordt gecontroleerd door de Esperite-topman. Voor de deal wordt een converteerbare lening uitgegeven van 2,5 miljoen euro, met een zogeheten conversieprijs van 0,50 euro.

Esperite was de laatste maanden al op zoek naar partijen die het gebouw van CryoSave Labs konden overnemen. Door het gebouw werd de onderneming namelijk met allerlei extra kosten opgezadeld. De zoektocht leverde echter geen resultaat op, vandaar dat voor deze oplossing is gekozen.

Het aandeel Esperite noteerde woensdag omstreeks 15.45 uur 6,7 procent in de plus op 0,55 euro.

Reacties

rryn 10 jan 2018 om 16:06
Je leest alle berichtjes per dag zo'n beetje door, en dan kom je ook op deze. Begrijp ik hier nu dat Esperite een pand overdoet aan een bedrijf van zijn topman, en hier nog geld voor leent ook ? Pand weg, en geld toegeven ? Tja, niet zo verwonderlijk dan dat er niemand werd gevonden om het gebouw over te nemen. Er zal wel niet hard door de topman gezocht zijn.
DeZwarteRidder 10 jan 2018 om 16:27
Als ik het goed begrepen heb gaat het zelfs om een lease-pand, maar zoals gewoonlijk bij Esperite is de tekst weer zeer onduidelijk.
DeZwarteRidder 10 jan 2018 om 16:46
ESPERITE (ESP) : transfers its laboratory activity to Gene-va and consequently sells its Belgium loss making subsid-iary and avoids EUR 4 millions of future cash out for charges and financial costs
Amsterdam, The Netherlands – 10 January 2018
As Esperite N.V. (Euronext: ESP, “Esperite” or “the Group”) is completing its strategy to con-centrate its laboratory activities in its state of the art and fully certified facilities in Geneva, its Belgium subsidiary company CryoSave Labs (“CSL” or the”Company”) is left with no com-mercial activity and its facility in Neil has become redundant.
Over the past months the Group has unsuccessfully looked for parties to occupy the building currently owned by CSL (the “Building”) which sale and lease back contract is consuming a substantial amount of working capital and a lot of management attention.
The average value of the Building given by two independent real estate experts does not exceed EUR 3.5 million.This amount is valuated based on full occupency, which would re-quire remodelling investment at a minimum of EUR 0.6 million. Moreover, the working capital consumption for the sale and lease back alone amounts to EUR 3.4 million for the next 6 years and operational costs adds up to EUR 0.650 million. Therefore, the net value of the company, taking into account these liabilities, as well as its current working capital require-ments results at best the negative value of EUR -2.0 millions.
CEO Frederic Amar offered to support Esperite by acquiring the loss making Belgium com-pany CSL with a structure he controls, taking such burden without receiving any asset and liability guarantee.
Esperite has accepted to sell all the shares of CSL to a company controlled by Mr. Amar by issuing a convertible loan note of EUR 2.5 million at a conversion price of EUR 0.50. Esperite did not provide any asset and liability guarantee to the buyer of CSL.
CEO Frederic Amar has not participated in the discussions or the decision-making of the board of Directors regarding the transaction price and conditions with respect to the sell and purchase agreement, nor the conditions regarding the issuance of the note.
In addition to the significant cost saving, Esperite makes substantial progress in the goal to optimise the Group and to focus on further development of its portfolio of activities.
Robine2004 10 jan 2018 om 16:48
Maar hoe komt het dan dat de koers zo stijgt?
DeZwarteRidder 10 jan 2018 om 16:50
Koersmanipulatie door ESGOF.
DeZwarteRidder 10 jan 2018 om 16:51
De laatste balans van Esperite:
No property, plant and equipment have been provided as collateral. The processing and storage
facility in Niel, Belgium has a value of € 4.8 million and is under financial lease. See note 31 for
additional disclosure.

Het ziet er dus naar uit dat Esperite een flink boekverlies maakt.
