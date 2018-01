Daimler neemt belang in navigatiestart-up

The Mongolian Automobile Roadside Service is a roadside breakdown service. It encourages its customers to find the 3 word address for their breakdown location on the what3words app and share it over the phone when they call for help. The operator then communicates that 3 word address to the recovery team, who can navigate straight to the 3m x 3m square of that 3 word address instead of wasting time canvassing a larger area.



3 word addresses save the Mongolian Automobile Roadside Service time and money that would otherwise be spent going in circles looking for a broken down car, sometimes for hours. With 3 word addresses, they get to breakdown location faster, and can help more people in less time.