Wall Street opnieuw zwaar onderuit

Gepubliceerd op 8 feb 2018 om 22:12 | Views: 7.656

Gr€€d1 8 feb 2018 om 22:18
Vreemd dat goud niet reageert.
Zou je toch verwachten.
JvAA 8 feb 2018 om 22:19
Als oplopende rente de oorzaak is dan is het logisch dat goud niet reageert. De vrees is dan dat beleggers gebruik van maken van producten die van deze rente profiteren en het geld niet meer in aandelen steken.
Timberwolf 8 feb 2018 om 22:25
quote:

JvAA schreef op 8 feb 2018 om 22:19:


Als oplopende rente de oorzaak is dan is het logisch dat goud niet reageert. De vrees is dan dat beleggers gebruik van maken van producten die van deze rente profiteren en het geld niet meer in aandelen steken.


zoals? een oplopende rente betekent dalende obligatie-koersen...
On Today 8 feb 2018 om 22:45
Let op Nvidia. Top cijfers!
investor010 8 feb 2018 om 22:48
goud wordt mijns inziens helaas ook gemanipuleerd, al heel lang trouwens. Al was het maar om de indruk te wekken dat er niets aan de hand is.
Sven12345 8 feb 2018 om 22:59
En dan zeggen ze dat Bitcoin een bubbel is ha niet de enigste dus.
Dagelijkse Kost 8 feb 2018 om 23:13
quote:

investor010 schreef op 8 feb 2018 om 22:48:


goud wordt mijns inziens helaas ook gemanipuleerd, al heel lang trouwens. Al was het maar om de indruk te wekken dat er niets aan de hand is.


Goud, aandelen, obligaties, bitcoins, rente en noem maar op. Alles wordt gemanipuleerd door grote bankinstellingen. Die maken de dienst uit of cijfers goed of slecht zijn. Dat maakt niet uit. Nu moet ten koste van alles de boel omlaag.
rene66 8 feb 2018 om 23:19
Dit heeft niks met rente te maken, niks met de dollar of inflatie, niks met de economie wereldwijd, of met winsten van bedrijven, dit is marktmanipulatie van een aantal grote partijen. Dan druk ik het nog netjes uit.

Door de rente te manipuleren, wat geen groot probleem is voor grote partijen hebben ze een aanleiding om hun computeralgoritmes aan de gang te zetten om de koersen naar beneden te drukken. Ik hoop dat de beursautoriteiten en ook het ministerie van Financiën van de VS dit nu een keer heel goed gaan aanpakken.

Het enige voordeel dat er is, is dat de bedrijven goedkoop hun aandelen kunnen inkopen. Ik hoop dat dat massaal gaat gebeuren. Op dit manier hebben de echte long stay aandeelhouders er nog een bepaald voordeel van (alhoewel het een wrang gebeuren blijft).

FD van vanavond over de situatie

Een rondgang door het FD onder beleggers leert dat een fundamentele oorzaak voor de koersverliezen op donderdag lijkt te ontbreken. ‘Zuiver technisch’, klinkt het in de markt.

‘Er wordt de laatste tijd ook veel gesproken over algoritmehandel. Programma’s worden getriggerd om automatisch koop- en verkooporders in te leggen.’

Van maandag op dinsdag gingen de koersen wereldwijd dus ook al hard onderuit. Daarbij speelde volgens sommige vermogensbeheerders een product waarmee beleggers konden gokken op een dalende volatiliteit op de beurzen een belangrijke rol
rene66 8 feb 2018 om 23:27
Cramer blames this week's crazy market on a 'group of complete morons' out speculating

The wild market swings this week are largely due to the actions of a group of uninformed investors, CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
"A group of complete morons" who traded little-known, leveraged products that bet on volatility is "blowing up" everything, Cramer says.

www.cnbc.com/2018/02/08/cramer-blames...
tulipfield 8 feb 2018 om 23:28
of manipulatie nu wel of niet aantoonbaar is, feit blijft dat de koersen te lang en te hoog zijn gestegen, enige correctie in 2018 is 'long overdue'
ik verwacht meerdere correcties gevolgd door oplevingen over geheel 2018, vergelijkend met grafieken van 2007, 2008 en 2009 geeft dit een beter beeld hoe zoiets mogelijk verloopt.
Alfonz 8 feb 2018 om 23:29
Dow Jones reeds meer dan 10% naar beneden, we zijn aan de helft van de correctie.
rene66 8 feb 2018 om 23:31
Hier het hele artikel. Cramer vertelt ook gewoon waar het op staat. De normale beleggers, de pensioenfondsen etc worden opgelicht door een "group of complete morons" die speculeren. Dit speculeren gaat in het groot dus dit zijn algoritmes die aan de gang zijn. Wellicht wordt het tijd dat de Nederlandse pensioenfondsen hierop actie gaan ondernemen. Vragen om grondig onderzoek bij de autoriteiten in de VS en daarna met mega claims komen als de schuldigen bekend zijn. Een deel van de rekening kan naar Credit Suisse.

Cramer blames this week's crazy market on a 'group of complete morons' out speculating

The wild market swings this week are largely due to the actions of a group of uninformed investors, CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
"A group of complete morons" who traded little-known, leveraged products that bet on volatility is "blowing up" everything, Cramer says.



This week's crazy market swings are largely due to a band of uninformed investors who got caught speculating, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

"A group of complete morons" who traded little-known, leveraged products that bet on volatility is "blowing up" everything, Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

Cramer has been particularly critical of the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term exchange-traded note, which is traded under the symbol XIV, and those who put money into it.

The XIV is supposed to give the opposite return of the VIX, Cboe's volatility index, which is often referred to as the market's fear gauge.

Amid the market tumult, Credit Suisse said Tuesday it will end trading for its XIV later this month after the note lost most of its value and sent investors scrambling for cover.

"What bothers me is the people who have never looked at a stock and don't know how to analyze it [are] out in full force today," said Cramer, host of "Mad Money."

"They've never been better about not knowing anything about the stocks," he said. "They got it all figured out," he added, sarcastically.
boldie 8 feb 2018 om 23:31
quote:

Dagelijkse Kost schreef op 8 feb 2018 om 23:13:


[...]

Goud, aandelen, obligaties, bitcoins, rente en noem maar op. Alles wordt gemanipuleerd door grote bankinstellingen. Die maken de dienst uit of cijfers goed of slecht zijn. Dat maakt niet uit. Nu moet ten koste van alles de boel omlaag.
ja en als alles Amy high gaat niet. allemaal geluk. is groot computer hands. hoorde niemand afgelopen maandag toen ineen ruim min 9 rds stond 2 2 sec later 26 was gewoon marktwerking ja mijn reet
rene66 8 feb 2018 om 23:39
quote:

Alfonz schreef op 8 feb 2018 om 23:29:


Dow Jones reeds meer dan 10% naar beneden, we zijn aan de helft van de correctie.
Als de beursautoriteiten in de VS en het ministerie van Financiën in de VS niet direct in actie komen dan zou ik er niet eens van staan te kijken dat je gelijk ga krijgen. Ze zouden de beurs eigenlijk een paar dagen moeten stoppen en de boel onderzoeken en ingrijpen om de manipulatie direct te stoppen. Ze zijn gek in de VS op enorme boetes en gevangenisstraffen dus dat komt dan ook wel goed.
boldie 8 feb 2018 om 23:50
quote:

rene66 schreef op 8 feb 2018 om 23:39:


[...] Als de beursautoriteiten in de VS en het ministerie van Financiën in de VS niet direct in actie komen dan zou ik er niet eens van staan te kijken dat je gelijk ga krijgen. Ze zouden de beurs eigenlijk een paar dagen moeten stoppen en de boel onderzoeken en ingrijpen om de manipulatie direct te stoppen. Ze zijn gek in de VS op enorme boetes en gevangenisstraffen dus dat komt dan ook wel goed.
dan zou aex nog 20% zijn. nou dat kan dan leuk worden maar verwacht echt niet dat het zover komt.
rene66 8 feb 2018 om 23:58
Hier nog een verhaal over de rol van Credit Suisse van 2 dagen terug, het is een tijdbom die ze gemaakt hebben.

Kijk naar de video waarin Carl Ichan uitlegt dat Credit Suisse er een casino van heeft gemaakt met hun producten. Overal zijn er regels voor maar vreemd genoeg zijn er geen regels voor dit soort levensgevaarlijke producten.

www.cnbc.com/2018/02/06/the-obscure-v...
mok 9 feb 2018
quote:

rene66 schreef op 8 feb 2018 om 23:39:


[...] Als de beursautoriteiten in de VS en het ministerie van Financiën in de VS niet direct in actie komen dan zou ik er niet eens van staan te kijken dat je gelijk ga krijgen. Ze zouden de beurs eigenlijk een paar dagen moeten stoppen en de boel onderzoeken en ingrijpen om de manipulatie direct te stoppen. Ze zijn gek in de VS op enorme boetes en gevangenisstraffen dus dat komt dan ook wel goed.

Wat een onzin dat er gemanipuleerd wordt. Een gezonde correctie, meer dan gezond zelfs.
rene66 9 feb 2018 om 00:07
quote:

mok schreef op 9 feb 2018:


[...]
Wat een onzin dat er gemanipuleerd wordt. Een gezonde correctie, meer dan gezond zelfs.
Ik zit al 30 jaar in deze handel en ik kan je vertellen dat dit 100% manipulatie is. Ik ben niet de enige, als ik op 5 VS zenders naar uitzendingen zit te kijken, inmiddels 32 interviews heb gezien in de afgelopen dagen die allemaal dit verhaal vertellen dan klopt het toch echt. Dit heeft helemaal niets met een gezonde correctie te maken. Verdiep je in de materie zou ik zeggen.
oldebox 9 feb 2018 om 00:20
Als het omhoog gaat dan is alles goed. Als het omlaag gaat wordt er gemanipuleerd en ja ALLES wordt gemanipuleerd volgens sommigen. Als dat je verklaring is voor alles wat je niet begrijpt, of niet had voorzien, dan kun je beter wat anders gaan doen.
bergen333 9 feb 2018 om 00:54
quote:

JvAA schreef op 8 feb 2018 om 22:19:


Als oplopende rente de oorzaak is dan is het logisch dat goud niet reageert. De vrees is dan dat beleggers gebruik van maken van producten die van deze rente profiteren en het geld niet meer in aandelen steken.

Je bedoelt natuurlijk dat beleggers het geld dan niet meer in goud steken.
