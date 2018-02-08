Wall Street opnieuw zwaar onderuit

Hier het hele artikel. Cramer vertelt ook gewoon waar het op staat. De normale beleggers, de pensioenfondsen etc worden opgelicht door een "group of complete morons" die speculeren. Dit speculeren gaat in het groot dus dit zijn algoritmes die aan de gang zijn. Wellicht wordt het tijd dat de Nederlandse pensioenfondsen hierop actie gaan ondernemen. Vragen om grondig onderzoek bij de autoriteiten in de VS en daarna met mega claims komen als de schuldigen bekend zijn. Een deel van de rekening kan naar Credit Suisse.



This week's crazy market swings are largely due to a band of uninformed investors who got caught speculating, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.



"A group of complete morons" who traded little-known, leveraged products that bet on volatility is "blowing up" everything, Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."



Cramer has been particularly critical of the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term exchange-traded note, which is traded under the symbol XIV, and those who put money into it.



The XIV is supposed to give the opposite return of the VIX, Cboe's volatility index, which is often referred to as the market's fear gauge.



Amid the market tumult, Credit Suisse said Tuesday it will end trading for its XIV later this month after the note lost most of its value and sent investors scrambling for cover.



"What bothers me is the people who have never looked at a stock and don't know how to analyze it [are] out in full force today," said Cramer, host of "Mad Money."



"They've never been better about not knowing anything about the stocks," he said. "They got it all figured out," he added, sarcastically.

