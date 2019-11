Duitse fabrieksorders dikken stevig aan

"The IHS Markit/BME Germany Manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 42.1 in October 2019 from a preliminary estimate of 41.9 and compared to the previous month’s final 41.7. Still the latest reading pointed to the tenth month of contraction in the factory sector, as output dropped at a softer pace and new orders fell for the thirteenth consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace. Meanwhile, the job shedding rate accelerated to its fastest pace since January 2010, as firms reported lower staffing number mostly attributed to a reduction in temporary workers. On the price front, input costs declined at the quickest rate since March 2016, mainly due to lower prices of metal components, raw steel and plastics, and output cost fell for the fourth successive month and at the sharpest pace since November 2009. Finally, expectations towards output recovered to a four-month high, still sentiment remained negative overall."



Oktober 2019 is de 13de maand op rij voor Duitsland van krimp. De cijfers worden te positief uitgelegd hier. PMI lager dan 50 betekend krimp.



