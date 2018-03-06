Login
 
TomTom levert aan slimme Kia-auto's in Europa

Gepubliceerd op 6 mrt 2018 om 08:05 | Views: 1.549 | Onderwerpen: autoindustrie, Europa

3 Posts
groeibriljant 6 mrt 2018 om 08:59
Niet alleen Kia, maar ook Hyundai!

Komende dagen zeer waarschijnlijk meer aankondigingen van deals. Ford? Tesla?


Geneva Motor Show, 6 March 2018 TomTom (TOM2) today announced that it has been chosen to provide its latest Connected Car Services for Kia drivers in Europe. The deal includes TomTom On-Street and Off-Street Parking, TomTom EV (Electric Vehicle) Charging Locations, and the TomTom Fuel Price Service.

The expansion of the offering, which originally included TomTom Traffic, TomTom SpeedCams, Local Search and Weather services, will be delivered to drivers through Kia’s connected infotainment system, and will be available starting with the next generation of Kia Ceed, and gradually applied to the whole model range by 2019.

Kia owners will be among the first drivers in the world to benefit from TomTom’s probe-based On-Street Parking service and EV Service, giving them peace of mind, a less stressful parking experience, and helping them to save time and money.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: “Drivers are demanding connected car services that really make a difference to their daily drive – whether that’s helping them to find a parking spot in a busy city centre, or understanding how much further they can drive without charging their vehicle. That’s where TomTom comes in. We’re excited to be expanding Kia’s 7 year connected services offer, bringing the best of TomTom to drivers across Europe.”

Geneva Motor Show, 6 March 2018 TomTom (TOM2) today announced that its deal to provide Hyundai drivers with Connected Car Services has been expanded to include TomTom On-Street and Off-Street Parking, TomTom EV (Electric Vehicle) Charging Locations, and the TomTom Fuel Price Service.

The expansion of the offering, which originally included TomTom Traffic, TomTom SpeedCams, Local Search and Weather services, will be delivered to drivers through Hyundai’s Live Services connected infotainment system, and will be available on all new Hyundai cars produced for Europe, starting from November 2018.

TomTom’s Connected Car Services have been designed to offer innovative solutions to every day issues such as finding a parking space in busy city centres, and reducing ‘range anxiety’ for electric vehicle drivers by helping them to locate suitable EV charging points on their route.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: “Hyundai drivers have already been enjoying the power of TomTom’s Connected Car Services such as TomTom Traffic, which helps road users to avoid the jams and find the fastest route to their destination. With the expansion of our Connected Car Services offering on new Hyundai models across Europe, we’re bringing an even more connected, and relaxed, driving experience.”
Overtake 6 mrt 2018 om 09:13
Als er meer deals waren, hadden ze het wel op één hoop gegooid, zodat het effect zo klein mogelijk blijft.
TA=verlies 6 mrt 2018 om 10:15
Super nieuws! Nu krijgt groeibriljant eindelijk zijn dividend. Na jaren proberen de koers omhoog te praten mag dat ook wel.
