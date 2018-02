Fed’s Bullard tries to calm market’s inflation fearsPublished: Feb 6, 2018 8:50 a.m. ETSt. Louis Fed President says strong labor market doesn’t mean a spike in inflation is around the cornerSt. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Tuesday he didn’t think the strong U.S. labor market meant that higher inflation is just around the corner, pushing back on one of the market’s fears that has led to a broad sell off in stocks in recent days.The market seemed interpreted the good news from the January jobs report — a surprising pickup in average hourly earnings — as “bad” news, a sign that inflation would start to heat up and might force the Fed to slam on the economic brakes with quickened policy changes instead of raising rates at a gradual pace.