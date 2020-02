Aperam uitblinker op groen Damrak

In Hong Kong too, the sector is booming, as more people work from home. London-headquartered Deliveroo, which says it has 5,000 Hong Kong restaurants on its app, reported a 20 per cent rise in orders over the Lunar New Year period compared with the week before.



German rival Food Panda, which claims to have 7,000 restaurants on its Hong Kong app, said it had recorded an 80 per cent rise in orders, particularly for bottled water, canned beer and cup noodles, Arun Makhija, its Hong Kong chief executive, said.



