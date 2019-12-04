Krimp Duitse automarkt voorspeld
"Elektrische auto's vinden volgend jaar juist gretiger aftrek. VDIK verwacht dat minstens 160.000 nieuwe elektrische auto's op worden verkocht, 60 procent meer dan dit jaar."
AMG speelt in op een toename van lithium. Ze bouwen in Duitsland een lithiumfabriek; toevallig gaat Tesla ook een Gigafactory in Duitsland bouwen.
Of toch geen toeval?
Details About Tesla Gigafactory 4 Emerge In German Press
"Over the weekend, details about the new Tesla Gigafactory 4 near Berlin began to emerge. According to Deutsche Welle, the new factory, which will also manufacture battery packs, will be located in the town of Grünheide in the German state of Brandenburg. It says the total investment in the factory will come to about $4.4 billion — about double what the new factory in China cost. The project will be eligible for up to $330 million in subsidies if they are approved by the European Union."
