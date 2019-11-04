Inloggen

Recordkoersen Wall Street door handelshoop

Gepubliceerd op 4 nov 2019 om 22:15

Lamacun 5 nov 2019 om 00:01
"China pushing Trump to remove more tariffs ahead of trade deal: Politico

(Reuters) - China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September ahead of the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal, Politico reported politi.co/2pG6B9M on Monday, citing three people familiar with internal discussions.

Beijing is also pressing the U.S. to remove a 15% tariff that was imposed on roughly $112 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sept. 1, but no decision has been made, Politico reported citing sources.

Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles."

bron: www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-...



China komt met eisen voordat het gesprek gaat beginnen. Dit gaat spannend worden! :)
charlie b 5 nov 2019 om 00:51
Dus morgen beurzen down, er komt weer onrust om de hoek kijken..?
Nu de Chinezen aanzet..! Prima toch, ze laten niet alles door die tortelduif zeggen, ze laten een poepje ruiken..
Charlie..
