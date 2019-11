Recordkoersen Wall Street door handelshoop

(Reuters) - China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September ahead of the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal, Politico reported politi.co/2pG6B9M on Monday, citing three people familiar with internal discussions.Beijing is also pressing the U.S. to remove a 15% tariff that was imposed on roughly $112 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sept. 1, but no decision has been made, Politico reported citing sources.bron: www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-... China komt met eisen voordat het gesprek gaat beginnen. Dit gaat spannend worden! :)