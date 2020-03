"Europese beurzen sluiten met winsten"

2 min agoThere are now 137 coronavirus cases in the USThere are 137 cases of the novel coronavirus, including nine deaths, in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local governments.According to the CDC, there are 49 cases from repatriated citizens. According to CNN Health’s tally of cases detected and tested in the United States, there are 88 cases in 13 states. Bringing the total of coronavirus cases to 137.This includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases have received positive results from the CDC.Here's the state breakdown of the US cases:Arizona – 2California – 33Florida — 3Georgia — 2Illinois — 4Massachusetts — 2New Hampshire — 2New York — 6North Carolina — 1Oregon — 3Rhode Island — 2Washington state — 27 (includes 9 fatalities)Wisconsin — 1