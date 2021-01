VS scherpen sancties aan voor gaspijpleiding Nord Stream 2

US to consult Europe on new sanctions for Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline



The US has opted to consult European governments before imposing new sanctions against Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, which may soften or delay these.



Last week, the US Congress drafted new sanctions that will target those who provide insurance, certification, or port services to pipelayers contracted for the project. However, before imposing these sanctions, the US will consult the governments of EU member states, Norway, Switzerland and the UK.



The European Commission and Germany, where the pipeline connects to EU territory, consider US sanctions against this project extraterritorial and unacceptable.



1 December 2020