Uitkeringsaanvragen in VS zakken onder de 1 miljoen
Gepubliceerd op 3 september 2020
Views: 845
Onderwerpen: uitkeringen, Verenigde Staten
Gefeliciteerd allen met dit prachtige resultaat.
Het klinkt veel belovend maar ze hebben de manier waarop geteld wordt aangepast waardoor het lijkt alsof de aanvragen zijn gedaald:
Another 881,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment insurance benefits last week, with the number of individuals newly put out of work last week dipping to a pandemic-era low, but remaining stubbornly elevated on a historical basis.
That sum marked just the second time during the pandemic that new weekly jobless claims came in below 1 million. Thursday’s report, however, also represented the first time the US Department of Labor (DOL) counted new and continuing jobless claims under an updated system, which had been expected to lower the level of claims reported.
Here were the main metrics expected from the DOL’s report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:
Initial jobless claims, week ended Aug. 29: 881,000 vs. 950,000 expected
Continuing claims, week ended Aug. 22: 13.254 million vs. 14.000 million expected
Last week, the DOL announced that it would change the way it adjusts its initial and continuing jobless claims figures to account for seasonal effects, since layoffs over the past few months were inflated by the pandemic and broke from typical seasonal work patterns seen in years past.
The change was expected to lead to fewer headline claims being reported than would have been under the previous method. It also rendered comparisons to previous weeks of headline seasonally adjusted initial and continuing unemployment filings useless. Unadjusted new claims were unaffected and remained comparable over previous weeks and months.
Unadjusted new weekly jobless claims totaled 833,352 in the week ending August 29, rising by nearly 7,600 over the prior week, and diverging directionally from the decrease reported in the new seasonally adjusted claims. Seasonally adjusted jobless claims for the week ended August 22 totaled 1.011 million, under the old counting system.
