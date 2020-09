Uitkeringsaanvragen in VS zakken onder de 1 miljoen

Het klinkt veel belovend maar ze hebben de manier waarop geteld wordt aangepast waardoor het lijkt alsof de aanvragen zijn gedaald:Another 881,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment insurance benefits last week, with the number of individuals newly put out of work last week dipping to a pandemic-era low, but remaining stubbornly elevated on a historical basis.That sum marked just the second time during the pandemic that new weekly jobless claims came in below 1 million. Thursday’s report, however,Here were the main metrics expected from the DOL’s report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:Initial jobless claims, week ended Aug. 29: 881,000 vs. 950,000 expectedContinuing claims, week ended Aug. 22: 13.254 million vs. 14.000 million expectedIt also rendered comparisons to previous weeks of headline seasonally adjusted initial and continuing unemployment filings useless. Unadjusted new claims were unaffected and remained comparable over previous weeks and months.Unadjusted new weekly jobless claims totaled 833,352 in the week ending August 29, rising by nearly 7,600 over the prior week, and diverging directionally from the decrease reported in the new seasonally adjusted claims.