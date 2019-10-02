Johnson stuurt compromisvoorstel naar Brussel
Gepubliceerd op 2 okt 2019 om 16:44 |
Are speculators pushing the PM towards no deal?
Is there a conspiracy between so called "disaster capitalists" who have made big financial bets which will come good if the UK leaves the EU without a deal - and a government that is determined to leave on 31 October - do or die?
There has been a lot speculation, that er… speculators who help fund the Conservative Party are set to win big on their bets against the pound and UK assets if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.
Bron:
www.bbc.com/news/business-49898289
Leuk stuk om te lezen!