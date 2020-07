Ruim 1,4 miljoen Amerikanen klopten aan voor WW-uitkering

The US economy added 4.8 million jobs in June, the most on record and beating expectations of 3 million. It follows an upwardly revised 2.7 million rise in May reflecting a partial resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic in April and March when employment fell by a total of 22.2 million in the 2 months combined. However, the job market still has a long way for a full recovery. Many economists believe the numbers do not capture the full scale of job losses as many are being still classified as employed but are absent from work. In addition, several states are scaling back or pausing reopening efforts to respond to the second wave of coronavirus infections and more people may lose their jobs.