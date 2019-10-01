Esperite keldert na hervatting handel

Gepubliceerd op | Views: 3.021

AMSTERDAM (AFN) - Stamcelbedrijf Esperite is dinsdag op de beurs in Amsterdam gekelderd nadat Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) toestemming gaf om de handel in het aandeel te hervatten. Eerder op dinsdag meldde de onderneming afstand te willen nemen van al zijn operationele activiteiten.

Het aandeel Esperite speelde 26 procent aan waarde kwijt in de eerste minuten na de hervatting van de handel. De autoriteit legde vrijdag voorbeurs de handel stil in afwachting van een verklaring.

De onderneming kwam dinsdag met een persbericht naar buiten waarin het aangaf voortaan een rol voor zich te zien weggelegd als investeerder op het gebied van gezondheidszorg en daaraan verwante technologieën. Alle operationele activiteiten worden beëindigd.

'Logisch vervolg'

De aankondiging is volgens Esperite een logisch vervolg van de eerdere deal die het sloot met betrekking tot stamceltak CryoSave. Investeerder Myrisoph nam daarbij de verantwoordelijkheid voor de marketing en verkoop van het merk, evenals de opslag van alle tot nu toe opgeslagen monsters, zodat klanten bediend konden blijven worden.

Voor Esperite betekende dit onder meer dat activiteiten in Zwitserland werden gestaakt. Het laboratorium in Plan-les-Ouates werd eind juni gesloten. Daarop werd liquidatie van de entiteiten met betrekking tot CryoSave te aanvaard. Hier kon tot 26 september beroep tegen worden aangetekend. Esperite zal de impact van de stappen op de resultaten binnenkort bekendmaken.