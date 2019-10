Esperite keldert na hervatting handel

Esperite N.V. (ESP) : Update to the market on its Cord Blood Stem Cells Subsidiaries and activity.01 Oct 2019 10:33 CESTCompany NameESPERITEISNNL0009272137MarketEuronextSymbolESPEsperite N.V. (ESP) : Update to the market on its Cord Blood Stem Cells Subsidiaries and activity.Amsterdam, The Netherlands – 1st October 2019Esperite N.V. (the Group) confirmed on 22nd February 2019 the intentions of the Group to sell its Cord Blood Stem Cells activities in an transaction composed by two main elements. The Storage Agreement signed between CryoSave AG and its new Polish partner, which main advantages is to consolidate all the samples from different country in one secured location and to secure a long term contract with a reputable company. The second element, related to the transfer of the main assets, as brand names, CryoSave and Salveo mainly, databases, websites and other IT tools, has been concluded finally on August 20th 2019 with the Myrisoph Capital Group (Myrisoph).The transportation of the samples from the different locations was completed and communicated with the press release issued on July 1st 2019. Anticipating the conclusion of the agreement formalized with a binding offer by Myrisoph, CryoSave took the decision to progressively terminate its activities in Switzerland. The laboratory in Plan-les-Ouates was shut down at the end of June 2019.After the Cord Blood Stem Cells samples have been safely transferred and the activity licenced to Myrisoph Capital, Esperite had no other choice than to accept the liquidation of its entities related to Stem Cell, CryoSave AG which deadline to oppose was on 26th September 2019.The Group will soon update the market on the impact on the consolidated revenues.Esperite has the intention take distance from the operative part of its activities and focus its effort on turning itself in an investment company with a focus on Health Care and High Tech Service.ESPERITE group, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris.To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview: info@esperitegroup.com or visit the websites at www.esperite.com.