Esperite keldert na hervatting handel
Gepubliceerd op 1 okt 2019 om 10:12 |
Views: 3.021
0,05
-0,03
(-38,21%)
AMSTERDAM (AFN) - Stamcelbedrijf Esperite is dinsdag op de beurs in Amsterdam gekelderd nadat Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) toestemming gaf om de handel in het aandeel te hervatten. Eerder op dinsdag meldde de onderneming afstand te willen nemen van al zijn operationele activiteiten.
Het aandeel Esperite speelde 26 procent aan waarde kwijt in de eerste minuten na de hervatting van de handel. De autoriteit legde vrijdag voorbeurs de handel stil in afwachting van een verklaring.
De onderneming kwam dinsdag met een persbericht naar buiten waarin het aangaf voortaan een rol voor zich te zien weggelegd als investeerder op het gebied van gezondheidszorg en daaraan verwante technologieën. Alle operationele activiteiten worden beëindigd.
'Logisch vervolg'
De aankondiging is volgens Esperite een logisch vervolg van de eerdere deal die het sloot met betrekking tot stamceltak CryoSave. Investeerder Myrisoph nam daarbij de verantwoordelijkheid voor de marketing en verkoop van het merk, evenals de opslag van alle tot nu toe opgeslagen monsters, zodat klanten bediend konden blijven worden.
Voor Esperite betekende dit onder meer dat activiteiten in Zwitserland werden gestaakt. Het laboratorium in Plan-les-Ouates werd eind juni gesloten. Daarop werd liquidatie van de entiteiten met betrekking tot CryoSave te aanvaard. Hier kon tot 26 september beroep tegen worden aangetekend. Esperite zal de impact van de stappen op de resultaten binnenkort bekendmaken.
Esperite wordt dus een lege huls zonder accountant en met schulden.
Het eigen vermogen van ESP schat ik op ca 20 tot 40 miljoen negatief.
Esperite N.V. (ESP) : Update to the market on its Cord Blood Stem Cells Subsidiaries and activity.
01 Oct 2019 10:33 CEST
Company Name
ESPERITE
ISN
NL0009272137
Market
Euronext
Symbol
ESP
Esperite N.V. (ESP) : Update to the market on its Cord Blood Stem Cells Subsidiaries and activity.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands – 1st October 2019
Esperite N.V. (the Group) confirmed on 22nd February 2019 the intentions of the Group to sell its Cord Blood Stem Cells activities in an transaction composed by two main elements. The Storage Agreement signed between CryoSave AG and its new Polish partner, which main advantages is to consolidate all the samples from different country in one secured location and to secure a long term contract with a reputable company. The second element, related to the transfer of the main assets, as brand names, CryoSave and Salveo mainly, databases, websites and other IT tools, has been concluded finally on August 20th 2019 with the Myrisoph Capital Group (Myrisoph).
The transportation of the samples from the different locations was completed and communicated with the press release issued on July 1st 2019. Anticipating the conclusion of the agreement formalized with a binding offer by Myrisoph, CryoSave took the decision to progressively terminate its activities in Switzerland. The laboratory in Plan-les-Ouates was shut down at the end of June 2019.
After the Cord Blood Stem Cells samples have been safely transferred and the activity licenced to Myrisoph Capital, Esperite had no other choice than to accept the liquidation of its entities related to Stem Cell, CryoSave AG which deadline to oppose was on 26th September 2019.
The Group will soon update the market on the impact on the consolidated revenues.
Esperite has the intention take distance from the operative part of its activities and focus its effort on turning itself in an investment company with a focus on Health Care and High Tech Service.
ESPERITE group, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris.
To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview: info@esperitegroup.com or visit the websites at www.esperite.com.