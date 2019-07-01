Inloggen

Esperite stevig in het rood

Gepubliceerd op 1 jul 2019 om 06:40 | Views: 1.304

DeZwarteRidder 1 jul 2019 om 07:29
aan de redactie:

Er klopt niks van bovenstaand bericht: het bericht gaat over het 1e halfjaar 2018 en niet over het hele jaar.
DeZwarteRidder 1 jul 2019 om 07:56
ESPERITE N.V. (ESP) publishes its half-year report.

Revenues, results and consolidated equity wereimpacted by adverse market conditions on the stem cellbusiness.CEO, Frédéric Amar,has convertedpart of his loan notes into 2.5 million shares to support the businessand L1 Capital has continued financing the Company.Amsterdam, The Netherlands –30June2019Esperite NV (Euronext: ESP, “Esperite” or “the Group”) has published its financial results (unaudited) for the period of six months ended June 30, 2018showing a decrease in total revenue to EUR 5,3million, and cost of sales maintained at58 %.The negative EBITDAof EUR-4,8 millionwasbalanced by the external financing which is expected to support the on-goingdevelopment.CryoSave is continuing to consolidate its distribution network and reduce its cost base. Eventhough, the restructuring and consolidation of the different activities have lead to areduction of the current OPEX, provisions for VAT claimshave been made in Bulgarialeading to a stable OPEX figure ofEUR 7,9 million.Despite that, the predictive medicine and R&D activitiesremainpromising.Genoma Swiss Biotechnology’s unique proprietary technology allowed the Group to launch successfully a new development of its new Diagnostic System for Genetic Clinical Laboratories,AGAATA Dx,which nowoffersCE-IVD diagnostic tests in oncologyespeciallyforbreast cancer and colorectal cancerand has machine learning capabilities.The Cell Factory has launched its second generation of EV drugs for future treatment of stroke and Crohn disease.
Frédéric Amar, CEO of Esperite Group, declares: “Esperite has continued to experienceturbulent headwind. Our goal is to focus on our unique and advanced technologyin predictive medicine.”Amsterdam, The Netherlands –30June2019
IEX - Forummoderator 1 jul 2019 om 08:13
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 1 jul 2019 om 07:29:


aan de redactie:

Er klopt niks van bovenstaand bericht: het bericht gaat over het 1e halfjaar 2018 en niet over het hele jaar.


U hebt gelijk. Bedankt voor de feedback.
Ik heb het doorgegeven. Kan even duren voor het AFN dit gaat verbeteren.

Groet Henk
