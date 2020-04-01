Inloggen

Werkloosheid eurozone daalde in februari

Gepubliceerd op 1 april 2020 11:16 | Views: 980 | Onderwerpen: Europa, werkloosheid

Watchdog 1 april 2020 11:24
Het is al lang verleden tijd ????
pessimist 1 april 2020 11:25
ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-expl...

- someone aged 15 to 74 (in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway: 16 to 74 years);
- without work during the reference week;
- available to start work within the next two weeks (or has already found a job to start within the next three months);
- actively having sought employment at some time during the last four weeks.

Zegt dus weer helemaal niets, als je niet actief hebt gesolliciteerd (wat men bij hoge werkloosheid zoals in Griekenland niet doet) dan word je niet meegenomen. Je kunt beter kijken naar het aantal uitkeringen minus arbeidsongeschiktheid.
BBosman 1 april 2020 12:14
quote:

pessimist schreef op 1 april 2020 11:25:


ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-expl...

- someone aged 15 to 74 (in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway: 16 to 74 years);
- without work during the reference week;
- available to start work within the next two weeks (or has already found a job to start within the next three months);
- actively having sought employment at some time during the last four weeks.

Zegt dus weer helemaal niets, als je niet actief hebt gesolliciteerd (wat men bij hoge werkloosheid zoals in Griekenland niet doet) dan word je niet meegenomen. Je kunt beter kijken naar het aantal uitkeringen minus arbeidsongeschiktheid.
Iemand die zonder werk zit, is niet per se een werkloze.
