Beursagenda: macro-economisch

Door
op
Beursagenda: macro-economisch
Beeld: ABM Financial News

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met woensdag 17 april 2024:

WOENSDAG 10 APRIL 2024
06:30 Industriële productie - Februari (NL)
13:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
14:30 Inflatie - Maart (VS)
16:00 Groothandelsvoorraden - Februari (VS)
16:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)
20:00 Federal Reserve - Notulen (VS)

DONDERDAG 11 APRIL 2024
03:30 Consumenten- en producentenprijzen - Maart (Chi)
14:00 Maandrapport OPEC (Oos)
14:15 Europese Centrale Bank - Rentebesluit (eur)
14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
14:30 Producentenprijzen - Maart (VS)
14:45 Europese Centrale Bank - Toelichting rentebesluit (eur)
15:00 IMF - World Economic Outlook

VRIJDAG 12 APRIL 2024
04:00 Handelsbalans - Maart (Chi)
06:30 Industriële productie - Februari (Jap)
06:30 Faillissementen - Maart (NL)
06:30 Internationale handel - Februari (NL)
08:00 Inflatie - Maart def. (Dld)
08:00 Industriële productie - Februari (VK)
08:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (VK)
08:45 Inflatie - Maart (Fra)
14:30 Importprijzen - Maart (VS)
16:00 Consumentenvertrouwen Michigan - April vlpg (VS)

MAANDAG 15 APRIL 2024
11:00 Industriële productie - Februari (eur)
14:30 Detailhandelsverkopen - Maart (VS)
14:30 Empire State index - April (VS)
16:00 Vertrouwen huizenbouwers - April (VS)
16:00 Bedrijfsvoorraden - Februari (VS)

DINSDAG 16 APRIL 2024
04:00 Economische groei - Eerste kwartaal (Chi)
04:00 Industriële productie - Maart (Chi)
04:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Maart (Chi)
08:00 Werkloosheid - Februari (VK)
11:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (eur)
11:00 ZEW economisch sentiment - April (Dld)
14:30 Woningbouw en vergunningen - Maart (VS)
15:15 Industriële productie - Maart (VS)

WOENSDAG 17 APRIL 2024
00:50 Handelsbalans - Maart (Jap)
08:00 Consumenten- en producentenprijzen - Maart (VK)
11:00 Inflatie - Maart (eur)
13:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
16:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)
20:00 Federal Reserve - Beige Book (VS)

Bron: ABM Financial News

ABM Financial News is leverancier van beursnieuws, -video en -data, zowel voor real-time handelsplatformen en dealingrooms als voor online en offline media uitgaven. De informatie in dit artikel is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen.

