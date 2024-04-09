(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met woensdag 17 april 2024:
WOENSDAG 10 APRIL 2024
06:30 Industriële productie - Februari (NL)
13:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
14:30 Inflatie - Maart (VS)
16:00 Groothandelsvoorraden - Februari (VS)
16:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)
20:00 Federal Reserve - Notulen (VS)
DONDERDAG 11 APRIL 2024
03:30 Consumenten- en producentenprijzen - Maart (Chi)
14:00 Maandrapport OPEC (Oos)
14:15 Europese Centrale Bank - Rentebesluit (eur)
14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
14:30 Producentenprijzen - Maart (VS)
14:45 Europese Centrale Bank - Toelichting rentebesluit (eur)
15:00 IMF - World Economic Outlook
VRIJDAG 12 APRIL 2024
04:00 Handelsbalans - Maart (Chi)
06:30 Industriële productie - Februari (Jap)
06:30 Faillissementen - Maart (NL)
06:30 Internationale handel - Februari (NL)
08:00 Inflatie - Maart def. (Dld)
08:00 Industriële productie - Februari (VK)
08:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (VK)
08:45 Inflatie - Maart (Fra)
14:30 Importprijzen - Maart (VS)
16:00 Consumentenvertrouwen Michigan - April vlpg (VS)
MAANDAG 15 APRIL 2024
11:00 Industriële productie - Februari (eur)
14:30 Detailhandelsverkopen - Maart (VS)
14:30 Empire State index - April (VS)
16:00 Vertrouwen huizenbouwers - April (VS)
16:00 Bedrijfsvoorraden - Februari (VS)
DINSDAG 16 APRIL 2024
04:00 Economische groei - Eerste kwartaal (Chi)
04:00 Industriële productie - Maart (Chi)
04:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Maart (Chi)
08:00 Werkloosheid - Februari (VK)
11:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (eur)
11:00 ZEW economisch sentiment - April (Dld)
14:30 Woningbouw en vergunningen - Maart (VS)
15:15 Industriële productie - Maart (VS)
WOENSDAG 17 APRIL 2024
Bron: ABM Financial News
00:50 Handelsbalans - Maart (Jap)
08:00 Consumenten- en producentenprijzen - Maart (VK)
11:00 Inflatie - Maart (eur)
13:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
16:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)
20:00 Federal Reserve - Beige Book (VS)