(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met woensdag 17 april 2024:

WOENSDAG 10 APRIL 2024

06:30 Industriële productie - Februari (NL)

13:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

14:30 Inflatie - Maart (VS)

16:00 Groothandelsvoorraden - Februari (VS)

16:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)

20:00 Federal Reserve - Notulen (VS)

DONDERDAG 11 APRIL 2024

03:30 Consumenten- en producentenprijzen - Maart (Chi)

14:00 Maandrapport OPEC (Oos)

14:15 Europese Centrale Bank - Rentebesluit (eur)

14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

14:30 Producentenprijzen - Maart (VS)

14:45 Europese Centrale Bank - Toelichting rentebesluit (eur)

15:00 IMF - World Economic Outlook

VRIJDAG 12 APRIL 2024

04:00 Handelsbalans - Maart (Chi)

06:30 Industriële productie - Februari (Jap)

06:30 Faillissementen - Maart (NL)

06:30 Internationale handel - Februari (NL)

08:00 Inflatie - Maart def. (Dld)

08:00 Industriële productie - Februari (VK)

08:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (VK)

08:45 Inflatie - Maart (Fra)

14:30 Importprijzen - Maart (VS)

16:00 Consumentenvertrouwen Michigan - April vlpg (VS)

MAANDAG 15 APRIL 2024

11:00 Industriële productie - Februari (eur)

14:30 Detailhandelsverkopen - Maart (VS)

14:30 Empire State index - April (VS)

16:00 Vertrouwen huizenbouwers - April (VS)

16:00 Bedrijfsvoorraden - Februari (VS)

DINSDAG 16 APRIL 2024

04:00 Economische groei - Eerste kwartaal (Chi)

04:00 Industriële productie - Maart (Chi)

04:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Maart (Chi)

08:00 Werkloosheid - Februari (VK)

11:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (eur)

11:00 ZEW economisch sentiment - April (Dld)

14:30 Woningbouw en vergunningen - Maart (VS)

15:15 Industriële productie - Maart (VS)

WOENSDAG 17 APRIL 2024

00:50 Handelsbalans - Maart (Jap)

08:00 Consumenten- en producentenprijzen - Maart (VK)

11:00 Inflatie - Maart (eur)

13:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

16:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)

20:00 Federal Reserve - Beige Book (VS)