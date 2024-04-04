Van beleggers
Beursagenda: macro-economisch

Beeld: ABM Financial News

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met vrijdag 12 april 2024:


VRIJDAG 5 APRIL 2024

00:00 Chinese beurzen gesloten

08:00 Fabrieksorders - Februari (Dld)

11:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Februari (eur)

14:30 Banengroei en werkloosheid - Maart (VS)

21:00 Consumentenkrediet - Februari (VS)


MAANDAG 8 APRIL 2024

08:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (Dld)

08:00 Industriële productie - Februari (Dld)


DINSDAG 9 APRIL 2024

06:30 Consumptie huishoudens - Februari (NL)

06:30 Inflatie - Maart (NL)

12:00 Ondernemersvertrouwen mkb - Maart (VS)


WOENSDAG 10 APRIL 2024

06:30 Industriële productie - Februari (NL)

13:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

14:30 Inflatie - Maart (VS)

16:00 Groothandelsvoorraden - Februari (VS)

16:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)

20:00 Federal Reserve - Notulen (VS)


DONDERDAG 11 APRIL 2024

03:30 Consumenten- en producentenprijzen - Maart (Chi)

14:00 Maandrapport OPEC (Oos)

14:15 Europese Centrale Bank - Rentebesluit (eur)

14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

14:30 Producentenprijzen - Maart (VS)

14:45 Europese Centrale Bank - Toelichting rentebesluit (eur)

15:00 IMF - World Economic Outlook 


VRIJDAG 12 APRIL 2024

04:00 Handelsbalans - Maart (Chi)

06:30 Industriële productie - Februari (Jap)

06:30 Faillissementen - Maart (NL)

06:30 Internationale handel - Februari (NL)

08:00 Inflatie - Maart def. (Dld)

08:00 Industriële productie - Februari (VK)

08:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (VK)

08:45 Inflatie - Maart (Fra)

14:30 Importprijzen - Maart (VS)

16:00 Consumentenvertrouwen Michigan - April vlpg (VS)


Bron: ABM Financial News

ABM Financial News is leverancier van beursnieuws, -video en -data, zowel voor real-time handelsplatformen en dealingrooms als voor online en offline media uitgaven. De informatie in dit artikel is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen.

