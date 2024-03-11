Beursagenda: macro-economisch Bericht delen via: Kopieer link

Beeld: ABM Financial News

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met maandag 18 maart 2024: MAANDAG 11 MAART 2024 06:30 Industriële productie - Januari (NL) 00:50 Economische groei - Vierde kwartaal def. (Jap) DINSDAG 12 MAART 2024 06:30 Faillissementen - Februari (NL) 06:30 Inflatie - Februari (NL) 08:00 Inflatie - Februari (Dld) 08:00 Werkloosheid - Januari (VK) 11:00 Ondernemersvertrouwen mkb - Februari (VS) 13:30 Inflatie - Februari (VS) 14:00 Maandrapport OPEC (Oos) WOENSDAG 13 MAART 2024 08:00 Handelsbalans - Januari (VK) 08:00 Industriële productie - Januari (VK) 11:00 Industriële productie - Januari (eur) 12:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS) 15:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS) DONDERDAG 14 MAART 2024 13:30 Producentenprijzen - Februari (VS) 13:30 Detailhandelsverkopen - Februari (VS) 13:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS) 15:00 Bedrijfsvoorraden - Januari (VS) VRIJDAG 15 MAART 2024 06:30 Internationale handel - Januari (NL) 08:45 Inflatie - Februari (Fra) 13:30 Importprijzen - Februari (VS) 13:30 Empire State index - Maart (VS) 14:15 Industriële productie - Februari (VS) 15:00 Consumentenvertrouwen Michigan - Maart vlpg (VS) MAANDAG 18 MAART 2024 04:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Januari-Februari (Chi) 04:00 Industriële productie - Januari-Februari (Chi) 11:00 Inflatie - Februari def. (eur) 11:00 Handelsbalans - Januari (eur) 15:00 Vertrouwen huizenbouwers - Maart (VS) Bron: ABM Financial News

