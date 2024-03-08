Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  nieuws  /  Beursagenda: macro-economisch

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Beursagenda: macro-economisch

Door
op
Views: 130
Beursagenda: macro-economisch
Beeld: ABM Financial News

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met maandag 18 maart 2024:


MAANDAG 11 MAART 2024

06:30 Industriële productie - Januari (NL)

00:50 Economische groei - Vierde kwartaal def. (Jap)


DINSDAG 12 MAART 2024

06:30 Faillissementen - Februari (NL)

06:30 Inflatie - Februari (NL)

08:00 Inflatie - Februari (Dld)

08:00 Werkloosheid - Januari (VK)

11:00 Ondernemersvertrouwen mkb - Februari (VS)

13:30 Inflatie - Februari (VS)

14:00 Maandrapport OPEC (Oos)


WOENSDAG 13 MAART 2024

08:00 Handelsbalans - Januari (VK)

08:00 Industriële productie - Januari (VK)

11:00 Industriële productie - Januari (eur)

12:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

15:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)


DONDERDAG 14 MAART 2024

13:30 Producentenprijzen - Februari (VS)

13:30 Detailhandelsverkopen - Februari (VS)

13:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

15:00 Bedrijfsvoorraden - Januari (VS)


VRIJDAG 15 MAART 2024

06:30 Internationale handel - Januari (NL)

08:45 Inflatie - Februari (Fra)

13:30 Importprijzen - Februari (VS)

13:30 Empire State index - Maart (VS)

14:15 Industriële productie - Februari (VS)

15:00 Consumentenvertrouwen Michigan - Maart vlpg (VS)


MAANDAG 18 MAART 2024

04:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Januari-Februari (Chi)

04:00 Industriële productie - Januari-Februari (Chi)

11:00 Inflatie - Februari def. (eur)

11:00 Handelsbalans - Januari (eur)

15:00 Vertrouwen huizenbouwers - Maart (VS)


Bron: ABM Financial News

ABM Financial News is leverancier van beursnieuws, -video en -data, zowel voor real-time handelsplatformen en dealingrooms als voor online en offline media uitgaven. De informatie in dit artikel is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen.

Reacties

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord.

Laatste beursnieuws

  1. 16:36 Beursagenda: macro-economisch
  2. 16:36 Beursagenda: buitenlandse fondsen
  3. 16:36 Beursagenda: Nederlandse bedrijven
  4. 16:20 IEX BeleggersPodcast: Vivoryon, ASML, drie Nederlandse verzekeraars & bitcoin
  5. 15:23 Modeketen Prada flink in de lift na cijfers
  6. 14:56 Rabo: Amerikaanse banengroei duidt op stabiele groeitrend
  7. 14:48 Wall Street richting lichtgroene opening na banenrapport
  8. 14:38 Amerikaanse banengroei sterker dan verwacht
  9. 12:59 ING: Cijfers Kroger tegenvaller voor Ahold
  10. 12:40 Wall Street afwachtend in aanloop naar banenrapport

IEX Premium: Meest gelezen

  1. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 28 feb

    Aandeel Just Eat Takeaway omlaag: is de outlook te conservatief?
  2. Premium

    Vooruitblik 25 feb

    Vooruitblik: Warren Buffett, verzekeraars, olie en weer het schuldenplafond
  3. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 29 feb

    NN Group legt aandeelhouders in de watten
  4. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 29 feb

    Stevige koersdoelverhoging voor Fugro
  5. Premium

    Vooruitblik 03 mrt

    Vooruitblik: tussenbalans cijferseizoen en gaan Lagarde en Powell straks verrassen?

Van Onze Redactie

  1. Podcast 16:20

    IEX BeleggersPodcast: Vivoryon, ASML, drie Nederlandse verzekeraars & bitcoin
  2. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 14:15

    Herwaardering voor het aandeel Applied Materials

  3. Column 11:45

    Lager energielabel betekent lagere maximale hypotheek, maar er is een addertje

  4. Interview 11:30

    4 directeuren over 100 jaar VEB
  5. Premium

    Redactioneel 10:00

    De Britse Warren Buffett zit groot in dit aandeel

  6. Voorbeurs 08:15

    AEX blijft nog even op recordjacht in aanloop naar banenrapport VS

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 