Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  nieuws  /  Beursagenda: macro-economisch

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Beursagenda: macro-economisch

Door
op
Views: 325
Beursagenda: macro-economisch
Beeld: ABM Financial News

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met vrijdag 15 maart 2024:

VRIJDAG 8 MAART 2024

06:30 Industriële productie - Januari (NL)

08:00 Industriële productie - Januari (Dld)

08:00 Producentenprijzen - Januari (Dld)

11:00 Economische groei - Vierde kwartaal def. (eur)

14:30 Banengroei en werkloosheid - Februari (VS)

MAANDAG 11 MAART 2024

00:50 Economische groei - Vierde kwartaal def. (Jap)

DINSDAG 12 MAART 2024

06:30 Faillissementen - Februari (NL)

06:30 Inflatie - Februari (NL)

08:00 Inflatie - Februari (Dld)

08:00 Werkloosheid - Januari (VK)

11:00 Ondernemersvertrouwen mkb - Februari (VS)

13:30 Inflatie - Februari (VS)

14:00 Maandrapport OPEC (Oos)

WOENSDAG 13 MAART 2024

08:00 Handelsbalans - Januari (VK)

08:00 Industriële productie - Januari (VK)

11:00 Industriële productie - Januari (eur)

12:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

15:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)

DONDERDAG 14 MAART 2024

13:30 Producentenprijzen - Februari (VS)

13:30 Detailhandelsverkopen - Februari (VS)

13:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

15:00 Bedrijfsvoorraden - Januari (VS)

VRIJDAG 15 MAART 2024

06:30 Internationale handel - Januari (NL)

08:45 Inflatie - Februari (Fra)

13:30 Importprijzen - Februari (VS)

13:30 Empire State index - Maart (VS)

14:15 Industriële productie - Februari (VS)

15:00 Consumentenvertrouwen Michigan - Maart vlpg (VS)

Bron: ABM Financial News

ABM Financial News is leverancier van beursnieuws, -video en -data, zowel voor real-time handelsplatformen en dealingrooms als voor online en offline media uitgaven. De informatie in dit artikel is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen.

Reacties

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord.

Laatste beursnieuws

  1. 07:41 Nieuwe CFO voor NSI
  2. 07:22 Minder omzet voor TSMC
  3. 07:20 Aziatische beurzen overtuigend in het groen
  4. 07:04 State of the Union: Biden staat stil bij democratie, samenleving en Gaza
  5. 06:55 Europese beurzen openen naar verwachting hoger
  6. 06:46 Beursagenda: macro-economisch
  7. 06:45 Beursagenda: buitenlandse fondsen
  8. 06:44 Beursagenda: Nederlandse bedrijven
  9. 07 mrt Beursupdate: AEX op Wall Street
  10. 07 mrt Broadcom ziet omzet stijgen

IEX Premium: Meest gelezen

  1. Premium

    Vooruitblik 25 feb

    Vooruitblik: Warren Buffett, verzekeraars, olie en weer het schuldenplafond
  2. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 28 feb

    Aandeel Just Eat Takeaway omlaag: is de outlook te conservatief?
  3. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 29 feb

    NN Group legt aandeelhouders in de watten
  4. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 29 feb

    Stevige koersdoelverhoging voor Fugro
  5. Premium

    Vooruitblik 03 mrt

    Vooruitblik: tussenbalans cijferseizoen en gaan Lagarde en Powell straks verrassen?

Van Onze Redactie

  1. Technische Analyse 07:10

    Kapitaal klotst tegen de plinten

  2. Beurs vandaag 07 mrt

    Slotcall: We hebben een nieuw record!
  3. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 07 mrt

    Geen teken van verzwakking bij CTP
  4. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 07 mrt

    CM.com wacht nog een flinke klus
  5. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 07 mrt

    TKH-beleggers moeten wat langer wachten
  6. Premium

    Achtergronden 07 mrt

    Bedrieglijke rust op de oliemarkt

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 