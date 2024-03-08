(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met vrijdag 15 maart 2024:
VRIJDAG 8 MAART 2024
06:30 Industriële productie - Januari (NL)
08:00 Industriële productie - Januari (Dld)
08:00 Producentenprijzen - Januari (Dld)
11:00 Economische groei - Vierde kwartaal def. (eur)
14:30 Banengroei en werkloosheid - Februari (VS)
MAANDAG 11 MAART 2024
00:50 Economische groei - Vierde kwartaal def. (Jap)
DINSDAG 12 MAART 2024
06:30 Faillissementen - Februari (NL)
06:30 Inflatie - Februari (NL)
08:00 Inflatie - Februari (Dld)
08:00 Werkloosheid - Januari (VK)
11:00 Ondernemersvertrouwen mkb - Februari (VS)
13:30 Inflatie - Februari (VS)
14:00 Maandrapport OPEC (Oos)
WOENSDAG 13 MAART 2024
08:00 Handelsbalans - Januari (VK)
08:00 Industriële productie - Januari (VK)
11:00 Industriële productie - Januari (eur)
12:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
15:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)
DONDERDAG 14 MAART 2024
13:30 Producentenprijzen - Februari (VS)
13:30 Detailhandelsverkopen - Februari (VS)
13:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
15:00 Bedrijfsvoorraden - Januari (VS)
VRIJDAG 15 MAART 2024
06:30 Internationale handel - Januari (NL)
08:45 Inflatie - Februari (Fra)
13:30 Importprijzen - Februari (VS)
13:30 Empire State index - Maart (VS)
14:15 Industriële productie - Februari (VS)
15:00 Consumentenvertrouwen Michigan - Maart vlpg (VS)
Bron: ABM Financial News