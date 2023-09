Kleine winsten in Amsterdam

BlackRock joins Allfunds’ Alternative Partners programme to broaden access to its private markets offering



Madrid, 19 September – Allfunds (AMS:ALLFG), the leading B2B Wealth Tech platform for the fund management industry, announces that global asset manager BlackRock, is joining the Allfunds Private Partners programme (APP).



Launched in July, the APP initiative focuses on better supporting client access to private market funds, providing asset managers with a unique opportunity to make their products available to Allfunds’ distribution network.

Through the initiative, BlackRock will be able to broaden access to its leading private markets offering to clients across EMEA and APAC, whilst also improving services available to existing clients. BlackRock joins a select group of leading alternative asset management and financial services firms already signed up to the platform.

The combination of Allfunds’ technology and BlackRock’s investment expertise will streamline the complexities faced by wealth managers seeking to distribute private markets investments to their clients. The collaboration will focus on the distribution of global private markets strategies and solutions, including the European Long Term Investment Funds (ELTIF) - an increasingly important wrapper for the distribution of private markets in Europe.

BlackRock currently oversees $320 billion in alternative investments, $156 billion of which is in Private Markets1. The company continues to expand its private markets platform, and is committed to increasing its global wealth clients’ access to investment opportunities in this growing asset class.