Verlies voor Ericsson

Neerwaartse bijstelling van NOKIA



Inside information: Nokia lowers net sales and narrows operating margin outlook for 2023

• Nokia lowers net sales outlook to EUR 23.2 billion to 24.6 billion from EUR 24.6 billion to EUR 26.2 billion

• Narrows comparable operating margin range to 11.5% to 13% from 11.5% to 14%

• Reports preliminary Q2 financial results of approximately EUR 5.7 billion net sales and 11% comparable operating margin

Espoo, Finland – Nokia is today providing an update to its financial guidance for full year 2023. Nokia is lowering its full year net sales outlook to a range of EUR 23.2 billion to EUR 24.6 billion (previously EUR 24.6 billion to 26.2 billion) and narrowing its comparable operating margin range outlook to 11.5% to 13% (previously 11.5% to 14%). The changes are related to Nokia’s Network Infrastructure and Mobile Networks business groups.

The weaker demand outlook in the second half is due to both the macro-economic environment and customers’ inventory digestion. Customer spending plans are increasingly impacted by high inflation and rising interest rates along with some projects now slipping to 2024 – notably in North America. There is also inventory normalization happening at customers after the supply chain challenges of the past two years.