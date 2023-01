Chinese economie met 3% gegroeid in 2022

Nog interessanter!



The world’s second-largest economy also faces an array of longer-term challenges, including a widening confrontation with the U.S. and rapidly worsening demographics. New figures Tuesday showed China’s population shrank in 2022 for the first time since the early 1960s, falling by 850,000 to 1.412 billion as a result of years of sinking birthrates.



China krimpt en de COVID cijfers van deze maand en dan mn de sterfte zit daar nog niet in.